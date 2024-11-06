



The DÉKUPLE Group expands internationally with a majority stake in GUD.berlin

Paris, November 6, 2024 (8:00 am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a leader in communications and data marketing, strengthens its European presence by acquiring a majority stake in GUD.berlin, a prominent German advertising agency. This strategic acquisition supports the Group's international expansion and enhances its expertise in engagement marketing, enabling it to better serve key accounts as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

Ranked 22nd among Germany's creative agencies in 2024, GUD.berlin, founded in 2009, is recognized for its strategic consulting and high-quality advertising work. The agency has successfully captured numerous clients through its 360° campaigns and has received prestigious distinctions such as the ADC and Effie awards. Its clients include leading German brands like Deutsche Bahn (DB), Kleinanzeigen, and Sky WOW, as well as international accounts like Deezer, eBay, and Xbox.

This partnership reinforces DÉKUPLE's ambition to grow both organically and through targeted acquisitions, aiming to diversify its offerings and provide comprehensive solutions for key clients on a global scale. By capitalizing on synergies and complementary skills within a multi-entrepreneurial model, GUD.berlin will retain its strategic and operational independence, allowing it to pursue growth while benefiting from the commercial opportunities offered by the DÉKUPLE Group ecosystem.

This merger enhances the DÉKUPLE Group's capabilities in key areas such as engagement marketing, while enabling GUD.berlin to continue excelling in branding, advertising communications, content strategies, and engagement marketing.

“Already present internationally in the USA, China, Portugal and Spain, our ambition is to further develop the Group in Europe while strengthening our data marketing and communications expertise across several European markets to meet the cross-border needs of our international clients. We are thrilled to welcome GUD.berlin and its 65 employees into our creative and marketing agency ecosystem. This initiative will enable DÉKUPLE to expand its European offerings and provide clients with new data-driven performance levers, while giving GUD.berlin the opportunity to broaden its services for key accounts and respond to international calls for tenders,” explains Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO of the DÉKUPLE Group.

“This strategic partnership is both economically and creatively sound, particularly in light of our European vision. We are enhancing our portfolio in data and artificial intelligence and growing our international footprint, particularly in Europe, with DÉKUPLE’s key accounts. With DÉKUPLE’s multi-entrepreneurial approach, we maintain our autonomy while benefiting from the Group’s resources, enabling us to continue evolving as an independent creative agency, create strong commercial synergies, and offer our clients additional digital and data solutions. At the same time, DÉKUPLE will facilitate opportunities for our clients seeking to expand their communication efforts across Europe,” says Jens Grüner, one of the managing directors of GUD.berlin.

This strategic alliance marks a key milestone for both companies, empowering them to capture new markets and expand their offerings while creating value for clients across Europe.

GUD.berlin, a profitable company with an annual nets sales exceeding €10 million, will be integrated into DÉKUPLE's financial statements as of October 1st, 2024.

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for communication and data marketing. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world.

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €200m in 2023. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs more than 1,000 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL - www.dekuple.com

