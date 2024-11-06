Construction contract in Estonia (Tartu National Defence House)

On 6 November 2024, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment signed a design-and-build construction contract for the construction of a National Defence House in the defence forces Raadi campus in Tartu.

The estimated net area of the building is 5,200 square metres and it will house the Ministry of Defence’s governance area divisions and institutions. In addition to workplaces and meeting rooms, the building will provide dormitory-type accommodations.

For the first time in Estonia, an alliance procurement model is used for the design-and-build construction in the field of defence, in which all alliance parties are jointly responsible for the result. From the beginning of the procurement, the architect, designer and builder have been involved.

The winner of the tender was determined through a competitive procedure with negotiation, in the stages of which, among other things, were evaluated the architectural solution proposed for the building, sketch designs of the outdoor space, as well as the ability of the teams to work jointly.

The ordering party has assumed the total cost of the project to be 9.5 million euros, plus value added tax. According to the principle of the alliance procurement contract, the schedule and the actual cost of the design-and-build works will be ascertained in cooperation between the parties during the development and implementation phase of the contract.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee