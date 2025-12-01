Construction contract in Estonia (office building in Tallinn)

On 28 November 2025, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and Mainor Ülemiste AS signed a design and construction agreement for the construction of an office building at Lõõtsa 1 B/C in Tallinn.

The contract covers the construction of a 13-storey, two-tower office building. The building, which will be named after Viktor Masing, will have a gross floor area of ​​27,300 m2, A-energy class rating and is being applied for LEED Gold energy-efficient building certificate.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 35 million, plus VAT. The construction works will be completed in November 2027.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

