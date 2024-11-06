TRREB: Sales and Average Selling Price Increases in October

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home sales increased strongly year-over-year in October 2024. Over the same period, new listings were up, but by a lesser annual rate. The result was tighter market conditions compared to October 2023. The average selling price was up slightly on an annual basis.

“While we are still early in the Bank of Canada’s rate cutting cycle, it definitely does appear that an increasing number of buyers moved off the sidelines and back into the marketplace in October. The positive affordability picture brought about by lower borrowing costs and relatively flat home prices, prompted this improvement in market activity,” said Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President Jennifer Pearce.

GTA REALTORS® reported 6,658 home sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in October 2024 – up by 44.4 per cent compared to 4,611 sales reported in October 2023. New listings entered into the MLS® System amounted to 15,328 – up by 4.3 per cent year-over-year. On a seasonally adjusted basis, October sales increased month-over-month compared to September.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite benchmark was down by 3.3 per cent year-over year in October 2024. The average selling price was up by 1.1 per cent compared to October 2023 to $1,135,215. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the average selling price edged up compared to September.

“Market conditions did tighten in October, but there is still a lot of inventory and therefore choice for home buyers. This choice will keep home price growth moderate over the next few months. However, as inventory is absorbed and home construction continues to lag population growth, selling price growth will accelerate, likely as we move through the spring of 2025,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

“Policymakers can further improve affordability by reducing taxes on home buyers. TRREB supports the Conservative Party of Canada pledge to remove the GST from the purchase of new homes sold for under $1 million as this is an encouraging step towards giving new home buyers desperately needed relief. Enhancing the rebate will not only make homes more affordable, but it will also increase the number of homes built,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

“Given that the average price of a home in less affordable markets such as the GTA and Vancouver is over $1 million, phasing out the rebate between $1 million and $1.5 million, rather than a hard cutoff at $1 million, would address this shortcoming. Provincial consideration should also be given to matching this proposal,” continued DiMichele.





















