Vishay Intertechnology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Highlights

3Q 2024 revenues of $735.4 million

Gross margin was 20.5% and included the negative impact of approximately 150 basis points related to the addition of Newport

GAAP loss per share of ($0.14); adjusted EPS of $0.08 per share

3Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.88 with book-to-bill of 0.79 for semiconductors and 0.97 for passive components

Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months



“For the third consecutive quarter this year, revenue has held fairly constant, reflecting a prolonged period of inventory de-stocking as the pace of consumption by industrial customers remains slow, backlogs are pushed out and macroeconomic conditions in Europe worsen,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. “While the industry remains in a downcycle, we are making the necessary adjustments to manage costs while continuing to execute our five-year strategic plan. We are preparing to participate fully in the next industry up-cycle and we are putting the foundation in place to capitalize on the longer term demand catalysts of e-mobility and sustainability to drive faster revenue growth, and improve profitability and returns on invested capital.”

4Q 2024 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $720 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 20.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended September 28,

2024 June 29,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net revenues $ 735,353 $ 741,239 $ 853,653 Costs of products sold 584,470 578,369 616,010 Gross profit 150,883 162,870 237,643 Gross margin 20.5 % 22.0 % 27.8 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 128,545 124,953 122,513 Restructuring and severance costs 40,614 - - Operating income (loss) (18,276 ) 37,917 115,130 Operating margin -2.5 % 5.1 % 13.5 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,596 ) (6,657 ) (7,153 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (18,874 ) Other 803 5,011 7,409 Total other income (expense) - net (5,793 ) (1,646 ) (18,618 ) Income (loss) before taxes (24,069 ) 36,271 96,512 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,076 ) 12,391 30,557 Net earnings (loss) (18,993 ) 23,880 65,955 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 306 347 426 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (19,299 ) $ 23,533 $ 65,529 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (0.14 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (0.14 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.47 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,793 137,326 139,083 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 136,793 138,084 140,001 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net revenues $ 2,222,871 $ 2,616,809 Costs of products sold 1,738,711 1,842,980 Gross profit 484,160 773,829 Gross margin 21.8 % 29.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 381,234 365,515 Restructuring and severance costs 40,614 - Operating income 62,312 408,314 Operating margin 2.8 % 15.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (19,749 ) (18,677 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (18,874 ) Other 13,901 15,995 Total other income (expense) - net (5,848 ) (21,556 ) Income before taxes 56,464 386,758 Income tax expense 20,134 113,199 Net earnings 36,330 273,559 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,172 1,211 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 35,158 $ 272,348 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.26 $ 1.95 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.25 $ 1.94 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,281 139,828 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,039 140,577 Cash dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited - In thousands) September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 643,771 $ 972,719 Short-term investments 13,491 35,808 Accounts receivable, net 428,558 426,674 Inventories: Finished goods 173,353 167,083 Work in process 290,597 267,339 Raw materials 223,254 213,098 Total inventories 687,204 647,520 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 237,749 214,443 Total current assets 2,010,773 2,297,164 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 84,851 77,006 Buildings and improvements 769,865 719,387 Machinery and equipment 3,291,983 3,053,868 Construction in progress 295,147 290,593 Allowance for depreciation (2,963,103 ) (2,846,208 ) 1,478,743 1,294,646 Right of use assets 125,969 126,829 Deferred income taxes 160,900 137,394 Goodwill 255,323 201,416 Other intangible assets, net 83,427 72,333 Other assets 105,223 110,141 Total assets $ 4,220,358 $ 4,239,923





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (Unaudited - In thousands) September 28, 2024 December 31, 2023 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 209,864 $ 191,002 Payroll and related expenses 150,726 161,940 Lease liabilities 27,625 26,485 Other accrued expenses 275,159 239,350 Income taxes 51,052 73,098 Total current liabilities 714,426 691,875 Long-term debt less current portion 820,799 818,188 U.S. transition tax payable - 47,027 Deferred income taxes 112,110 95,776 Long-term lease liabilities 101,012 102,830 Other liabilities 105,834 87,918 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 192,614 195,503 Total liabilities 2,046,795 2,039,117 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,358 13,319 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,302,335 1,291,499 Retained earnings 1,035,395 1,041,372 Treasury stock (at cost) (199,440 ) (161,656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,808 10,337 Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,167,666 2,196,081 Noncontrolling interests 5,897 4,725 Total equity 2,173,563 2,200,806 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,220,358 $ 4,239,923





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 36,330 $ 273,559 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 155,272 133,910 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,168 ) (495 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 27,163 27,469 Deferred income taxes (13,667 ) 20,654 Stock compensation expense 14,928 11,610 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - 18,874 Other 14,506 7,574 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (37,622 ) (27,670 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (15,000 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (74,696 ) (106,050 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 106,046 359,435 Investing activities Capital expenditures (175,175 ) (184,079 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,397 1,034 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (200,185 ) (5,003 ) Purchase of short-term investments (101,263 ) (82,166 ) Maturity of short-term investments 123,561 308,021 Other investing activities (1,220 ) (1,219 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (352,885 ) 36,588 Financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 750,000 Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025 - (386,745 ) Net payments on revolving credit facility - (42,000 ) Debt issuance and amendment costs (1,062 ) (26,547 ) Cash paid for capped call - (94,200 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (37,467 ) (38,207 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (3,629 ) (3,629 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (37,784 ) (57,661 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests - (867 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,092 ) (3,994 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (84,034 ) 96,150 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,925 (7,879 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (328,948 ) 484,294 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 972,719 610,825 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 643,771 $ 1,095,119





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended September 28,

2024 June 29,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders $ (19,299 ) $ 23,533 $ 65,529 $ 35,158 $ 272,348 Reconciling items affecting operating income: Restructuring and severance costs $ 40,614 $ - $ - $ 40,614 $ - Reconciling items affecting other income (expense): Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ - $ 18,874 $ - $ 18,874 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Tax effects of pre-tax items above (10,299 ) - (498 ) (10,299 ) (498 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 11,016 $ 23,533 $ 83,905 $ 65,473 $ 290,724 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 137,558 138,084 140,001 138,039 140,577 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.17 $ 0.60 $ 0.47 $ 2.07





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended September 28,

2024 June 29,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 50,565 $ (24,730 ) $ 122,303 $ 106,046 $ 359,435 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 132 514 21 1,397 1,034 Less: Capital expenditures (59,527 ) (62,564 ) (66,829 ) (175,175 ) (184,079 ) Free cash $ (8,830 ) $ (86,780 ) $ 55,495 $ (67,732 ) $ 176,390



