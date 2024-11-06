Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to Hit USD 25.81 Billion by 2032, Driven by 5G Adoption and Increasing Connectivity Needs | S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market size was valued at USD 9.79 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 25.81 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.41% during 2024-2032.

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market has become an essential aspect of enhancing wireless communication across various sectors such as healthcare, retail, and transportation. One major driver of the market's expansion is the increasing volume of data traffic, primarily fueled by the swift implementation of 5G technology. In 2024, the number of global 5G connections reached nearly two billion, with North America at the forefront, making up 32% of all wireless cellular connections. This area saw a significant increase, with 22 million additional 5G connections, totaling 220 million. The need for strong wireless infrastructure is becoming more important in crowded locations such as stadiums, airports, and shopping malls. DAS solutions play a key role in closing coverage gaps and maintaining reliable connectivity in difficult locations. Moreover, the increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) is forecasted to boost the need for DAS due to an estimated six billion connected device subscriptions by 2032. This growing dependence on fast connections will improve network capacity, enabling operators to effectively handle the increasing data traffic. CommScope and other companies have introduced creative DAS solutions in key locations, guaranteeing dependable connectivity for big gatherings.

“Segment Analysis: Driving Factors and Emerging Trends”

By Coverage

Indoor DAS dominated the market in 2023, holding a 60% share, largely because it can address connectivity demands in densely populated areas where cell signals are blocked. Indoor DAS solutions are crucial for ensuring reliable network coverage in big buildings like shopping malls, airports, hospitals, and stadiums. For example, CommScope has effectively implemented indoor DAS systems in stadiums to ensure dependable connectivity for high-data events. In addition, TE Connectivity provides indoor DAS solutions specifically designed for hospitals to facilitate effective communication among healthcare professionals.

By Ownership

Neutral-host ownership held the majority share in the DAS market in 2023, representing 48% market share. This model allows for a common infrastructure that can be used by multiple carriers and service providers, helping operators reduce expenses and improve coverage in busy areas without needing individual setups. Neutral-host DAS installations are becoming more popular, particularly in urban areas, shopping centers, and large venues, enabling multiple service providers to share the same infrastructure. Crown Castle and Mobilitie have successfully implemented neutral-host DAS solutions in airports and convention centers, allowing multiple telecommunications companies to use the shared infrastructure.

By Signal Source

In the DAS market, small cells continued to dominate in 2023, holding a 45% market share. Small cells are smaller base stations intended to improve cellular coverage and capacity, especially in crowded locations. They enhance the macro network by redistributing traffic and enhancing user experience. The rise in smartphone adoption and use of mobile data has heightened the need for small cells to provide continuous connectivity in city settings, malls, and stadiums.

"Regional Market Breakdown: Identifying Growth Hotspots and Emerging Trends"

North America led the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in 2023, holding a 33% share, due to high demand for improved wireless communication in cities. The market growth has been driven by the leading telecommunications networks in the region, as well as substantial investments from key players like Corning, CommScope, and Verizon. The increasing utilization of 5G technology and the requirement for uninterrupted connectivity in busy areas such as stadiums, airports, and offices enhance the market environment even more.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the DAS market between 2024 and 2032, driven by swift urbanization, population growth, and increasing smartphone penetration. Countries like China, India, and Japan are experiencing a surge in mobile data usage, necessitating enhancements in wireless networks. The region's focus on 5G development and smart city initiatives is accelerating DAS adoption.

Recent Developments

Date Development Description May-24 Black Box, a company that integrates systems for the communications sector, has tested and confirmed compatibility with Corning and Nokia for the growing 4G/5G private wireless networking market. This interoperability will allow for the cost-effective deployment of carrier signals and private 4G/5G wireless services through a single DAS. Jun-24 NEC states that the technology enables the transmission of high-frequency analogue signals through a cost-effective electrical-to-optical converter for universal digital communications, allowing for the cost-effective construction of secure millimeter-wave communication networks for Beyond 5G/6G. Jan-24 AFL has purchased Forza Telecom, doing business as DGP (DAS Group Professionals), a service and solutions provider in Walnut Creek, CA, to enhance its offerings with indoor and outdoor DAS expertise.

Future Trends:

The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is set to evolve significantly in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increased demand for seamless connectivity. Key trends include the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for network optimization, enabling real-time monitoring and management of traffic. The proliferation of smart city initiatives will further boost DAS deployments, enhancing urban connectivity. Additionally, the transition towards 5G networks will necessitate robust DAS solutions to support the anticipated surge in data traffic, particularly in densely populated areas. With the increasing reliance on IoT devices, the demand for DAS will intensify, leading to innovative solutions that enhance network capacity and efficiency. Overall, the DAS market is poised for substantial growth as it adapts to the changing landscape of wireless communication.

