Membranes Market Set to Reach USD 14.2 Billion by 2032 | Expanding Food and Beverage Industry Drive Market Growth |Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, The Membranes Market is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2032.



Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth

One of the major trends driving the growth of the membrane market is the increasing prevalence of membrane technologies in numerous industrial applications. Membranes as used in food and beverage processes such as microfiltration and ultrafiltration to separate solids from liquids, juice clarification, and concentrating dairy products with flavor and nutrient preservation; It results in an enhanced quality of product and increased shelf life.

In pharmaceuticals, membrane technologies are essential for drug purification and formulation processes providing the removal of impurities to achieve high-purity products which is a significant step before safe and efficacious application. In biotechnology, the membrane also enables bioprocessing by application for cell harvesting, product recovery, and biomolecule concentration which contributes to the overall production efficiency.





Key Players

Toray Industries Inc. (TORAYFIL)

(TORAYFIL) Koch Separation Solutions (PURON)

(PURON) Pall Corporation (SUPRAdisc)

(SUPRAdisc) Asahi Kasei Corporation (Microza)

(Microza) 3M (3M Liqui-Flux)

(3M Liqui-Flux) Hydranautics (ESPA Series)

(ESPA Series) Mann+Hummel (Water & Wastewater Membranes)

(Water & Wastewater Membranes) DuPont (FILMTEC)

(FILMTEC) LG Chem Ltd. (LG SWRO Membranes)

(LG SWRO Membranes) Pentair (X-Flow)

(X-Flow) Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (ZeeWeed)

(ZeeWeed) GEA Group (GEA Filtration Membranes)

(GEA Filtration Membranes) Merck Millipore (Durapore Membrane Filters)

(Durapore Membrane Filters) Parker Hannifin Corporation (Domnick Hunter Membranes)

(Domnick Hunter Membranes) Veolia Water Technologies (UFlo)

(UFlo) Synder Filtration (NFX Membrane)

(NFX Membrane) SPX Flow (Celeros FT Series)

(Celeros FT Series) Membranium (RM Nanotech) (NanoFilt)

(RM Nanotech) (NanoFilt) Aquaporin A/S (Aquaporin Inside)

(Aquaporin Inside) Pentair X-Flow (Helix Flux Membranes)

Membranes in petrochemical sectors are also used for gas separation to embed these processes: carbon capture hydrogen recovery, and more. Having identified manufacturing efficiency and cost-effectiveness as key drivers, these industries are moving towards membrane technologies. Membranes help companies to reduce energy, minimize waste, and enhance overall operational efficiencies which lead to their substantial cost reduction while fulfilling regulatory requirements and sustainability goals, thus driving the growth of membranes in various industrial applications.

Market Analysis by Material Segment

The membranes market was dominated by polymeric membranes in 2023, which occupied a share of around 42% because they offer several advantages for multiple applications. Polymeric membranes are adaptable and cheap to produce, making them applicable for a broad range of applications from water treatment and food processing to pharmaceuticals. They are lightweight and also easy to fabricate which enables manufacturers to produce them with varying shapes and configurations, suiting specific industrial needs.

Moreover, the progress in polymer chemistry has allowed for synthesizing high-performance membranes featuring higher separation efficiency and anti-fouling tendency. This improvement means longer service life and lower maintenance costs, which in turn makes the product even more attractive for industries that are oriented towards efficiency and sustainability. Polyamide-based membranes, for instance, exhibit high rejection rates of salts and organic compounds and, thus have been widely utilized in reverse osmosis processes that are especially important in desalination and water purification applications.

Key Segments:

By Material

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others

By Technology

UF

RO

NF

MF

Others

By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Gas Separation

Others

Market Analysis by Application

Water & wastewater treatment applications held the largest market share around 44% in 2023 due to the escalating global demand for clean water and effective waste management solutions. As concerns over water scarcity, pollution, and public health intensify, industries and municipalities are increasingly adopting advanced membrane technologies for efficient water purification and wastewater treatment. Membrane processes, such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and microfiltration, offer superior separation capabilities, enabling the removal of contaminants, pathogens, and suspended solids from water sources.

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations to ensure water quality and protect environmental resources, driving investments in infrastructure upgrades and new treatment facilities. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set stringent standards for drinking water quality, prompting municipalities to enhance their treatment processes using membrane technologies.

Opportunities in the Membranes Market

Driven by technological evolution, changing consumer behaviors, and global sustainability agendas, the membranes market offers multiple opportunities. One of the greatest spaces is for the discovery of new membrane materials including nanomaterials and biomimetic membranes that enable better performance, selectivity, and durability. These developments offer the potential to expand their application domains, specifically in water purification-mediated separation applications.

Rising concerns regarding water scarcity and the need for pollution control are expected to yield significant opportunities for desalination and wastewater treatment, signifying the strong growth potential of membrane technologies. The revenue growth trend of water treatment membranes will start rapidly due to the projects funded by governments in terms of construction and regulatory compliance. The healthcare segment also poses opportunities for innovation as demand for purification and filtration will grow in biotech and other medical devices. With urbanization and industrialization booming, opportunities also abound in developing markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa where there is a growing need for effective water and waste management systems. At the big picture level, there exist solid prospects for growth and unique avenues in the membranes market.

Which Region Dominated in the Membranes Market?

Asia Pacific held the largest market share around 48% in 2023. The dominance of this market is mainly due to the large population in the region, which increases the demand for clean water and effective industrial waste disposal solutions. For example, the Asia Pacific Water Forum estimates that approximately 1.5 billion people in the region are without access to safe drinking water, which calls for advanced technologies. Moreover, there is also a government-driven push to improve the quality and availability of water and sanitation in places like China and India where the latter alone has earmarked almost USD 24 billion for these kinds of infrastructure projects under its Jal Jeevan Mission by 2024. Additionally, the rising industrial development in Asia Pacific especially in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and groups of other establishments are boosting up membrane demand for separation and purification applications. Consequently, Asia Pacific is ever more establishing its dominance in the membranes market due to booming population and industry coupled with proactive government initiatives.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Dow launched its new DOW FILMTEC reverse osmosis (RO) membrane element, designed to provide enhanced productivity and lower energy consumption for seawater desalination applications. This development aims to address the growing global demand for sustainable water supply solutions.

In 2023, Pall Corporation expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the Pall Aria water treatment system, integrating advanced membrane filtration technology for municipal and industrial water treatment. This system focuses on delivering reliable and efficient water purification solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Membranes Market Segmentation, by Material

8. Membranes Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Membranes Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

