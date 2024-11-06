Dékuple and GUD.berlin announce their partnership, a new step to build a European Champion and creative expertise in Germany and the DACH region



Paris, 2024/11/06. The renowned German campaign agency GUD.berlin joins the Dékuple Group, leader in data marketing and communication. The strategic partnership is part of an external growth strategy under a multi-entrepreneur model to strengthen the Dékuple Group's presence in Europe and expand its expertise portfolio in the field of campaigns and engagement marketing. The aim of Dékuple is to better serve Dékuple's key accounts and medium-sized companies across Europe.



GUD.berlin – top 22 in the current creative ranking of all agencies in Germany 2024 – was founded in 2009. The managing partners are Annelie Deutscher, Christian Artopé and Jens Grüner. The agency and its employees have set out to "change worlds with communication". In addition to providing clients with outstanding strategic advice, the focus is on the exceptional creation of campaigns. As a result, the agency has not only won numerous clients with its 360° campaigns, but has also won major awards such as the ADC and Effie. Current clients include: Deutsche Bahn (DB), Kleinanzeigen, Sky WOW, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) #weilwirdichlieben, 3Sat and HDF ("Kino fühlst du").



This partnership reinforces Dékuple Group's ambition to continue its growth both organically and through targeted acquisitions in Europe, with the aim of diversifying its activities and expanding its offering to better serve its key accounts internationally. The Group also aims to exploit synergies and complementary skills, focusing on a multi-entrepreneur model. This means that each entity retains its strategic and operational autonomy, allowing GUD.berlin to pursue its own objectives while benefiting from the commercial opportunities and skills offered by the Dékuple Group ecosystem.



Thanks to this acquisition, Dékuple Group will be able to expand its offering, while GUD.berlin will continue to excel in its core areas, including campaigns, branding, content marketing or engagement marketing.



"We already have an international presence in the US, China, Portugal and Spain and our aim is to further develop the group in Europe and strengthen our data marketing and communications expertise in several European markets to meet the transnational needs of our International clients. We are therefore delighted to welcome GUD.berlin and its 65 employees to the Dékuple Group's ecosystem of creative and marketing agencies. This move will help GUD.berlin to further develop its offer in Europe and to offer new data-driven performance levers to its clients. On the other hand, it will allow Dékuple to expand its service offering for its key accounts and respond to transnational calls for tenders.” explains Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO of the Dékuple Group.



"This strategic partnership is very logical from both an economic and a content perspective, particularly in terms of the European idea. We are strengthening our portfolio in the areas of data and AI, and we can also expand our international business - particularly in Europe - with existing major customers of Dékuple. With Dékuple's multi-entrepreneurial vision, we retain our autonomy while benefiting from the Group's resources. As a result, we can continue to develop as a creative campaign agency in complete independence, create strong commercial synergies in the field of campaigns and offer our clients the digital and data-related solutions of the Dékuple Group as additional services. Conversely, Dékuple can build bridges for our clients who want to communicate in Europe." says Jens Grüner, one of the managing directors of GUD.berlin.



This strategic alliance represents an important step forward for both companies as they aim to conquer new markets and expand their offering while creating value for their customers across Europe.



About DÉKUPLE



DÉKUPLE is a European leader in communications and data marketing. Thanks to its expertise combining consulting, creativity, data and technology, the company can help brands transform their marketing to boost their business performance. The Group designs and implements customer acquisition, retention and relationship management solutions for its partners and customers across all distribution channels. The group works with more than 500 brands, from large corporations to SMEs, in Europe and around the world. DÉKUPLE was founded in 1972 and recorded net sales of 200 million euros in 2023. The Group is present in Europe, North America and China and employs more than 1,000 people who are guided by its core values: A spirit of conquest, respect and collaboration. DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUP



www.dekuple.com



Attachment