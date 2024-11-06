iPower Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Conference Call for November 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about iPower’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives and competition in the industry. iPower encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com