Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that, following the recent discovery of spodumene near Nuuk, Greenland, it has applied for additional licenses in the Nuuk area. The Company has also increased its holdings in new regions of Western Greenland subsequent to further compilation work including the Disko Bay and Uummannaq areas.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “With the lithium potential of Greenland newly confirmed, we have rapidly consolidated all high priority targets in western Greenland. BRW now controls one of the most significant grassroot exploration portfolios in Greenland and is the only company actively exploring for lithium in the country. Our new holdings all benefit from proximity to communities and tidal water to ensure that logistical and infrastructure needs are in place for potential future development. Between our new Ivisaartoq discovery and our expanded portfolio, we look forward to launching a major lithium exploration initiative in 2025 across Greenland as soon as possible. We are very keen to work with the Greenlandic communities, government and European Commission as we launch this exciting endeavor.”

Figure 1: BRW Lithium Portfolio





“With several discoveries across its expanding portfolio, BRW will continue to leverage its lithium expertise to generate and advance targets to the benefit of its shareholders. With continuous drilling success at Mirage, the potential for new discoveries at Anatacau West and the start of a significant exploration campaign in Greenland, BRW is well positioned to deliver exciting results throughout 2025.”

All new license areas have been applied for and are pending final government approval. They were staked based on favorable geological environments and satellite imagery. Greenland has exceptional outcrop exposure and BRW’s 2024 discovery showcases significant lithium potential for the country. In total, BRW acquired 92,547 hectares of new license area that contains hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatites of which 90 are between 500 and 2,000 meters in length. None of the new areas staked by BRW have been previously explored for lithium.

Brunswick Exploration would like to thank Xploration Services Greenland A/S for their assistance in the applications as well as other project aspects during the 2024 season.

Nuuk Expansion

The Nuuk holdings host the new Ivisaartoq discovery within the Ivisaartoq belt (see press release October 30th). The Company has applied to stake the adjacent Ujarassuit amphibolite belt that is up to 1 kilometer in width and roughly 40 kilometers in strike length. In addition, the company has staked additional amphibolite belts within the Fiskefjord Complex, 95 kilometers north of Nuuk, and 75 kilometers southeast of the community of Maniitsoq. These belts are up to 4.5 kilometers in width and 20 kilometers in strike length. In total, the new claims contain hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops including 6 that are between 500 and 2,000 meters in strike length for a total license expansion area of 33,138 hectares. (See Figure 2).

Figure 2: Newly Expanded Nuuk License





Disko Bay

The Disko Bay licenses are located roughly 30-80 kilometers from the coastal city of Ilulissat, which is the 3rd largest city in Greenland. The licenses are near multiple seaports and container terminals, including Ilulissat, which has a population of over 4,500 people. The area is situated within the Aasiaat domain, part of the Paleoproterozoic Nagssugtoqidian Orogen, sandwiched to the south by the Archean North Atlantic Craton and to the North by the Archean Rae Craton. The Orogen extends west into the Trans-Hudson orogeny of Canada that continues to the lithium deposits near Snow Lake Manitoba and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Multiple amphibolite and metasedimentary belts were acquired with some belts being over 20 kilometers in strike length. The new claims have hundreds of mapped and interpreted pegmatite targets including 54 that are between 500 and 2,000 meters in strike length for a total license area of 49,639 hectares.

Figure 3: Disko Bay License Overview





Uummannaq

The licenses are located roughly 70 kilometers from the coastal city of Uummannaq, which is roughly 80 kilometers north of Ilulissat. Uummannaq has a population of roughly 1,660, an airport and a ferry terminal as well as a nearby container terminal. The area is located within the Archean Rae Craton that is intermixed with the Paleoproterozoic Rinkian fold-thrust belt, both of which are in contact with the Paleoproterozoic Nagssugtoqidian Orogen to the south.

The new license contains multiple amphibolite and metasedimentary belts with dozens of mapped and interpreted pegmatites of which 30 are between 500 and 2,000 meters in strike length with a total license area of 9,770 hectares.

Figure 4: Uummannaq License Overview





The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive portfolio of lithium projects in Canada and Greenland including the Mirage and the Anatacau Projects and the new Ivisaartoq lithium discovery.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

