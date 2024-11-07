Firewood Processor Market to Reach US$ 315.6 Million by 2034, Growing at 2.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the Global Firewood Processor Market is estimated to touch US$ 256.4 million in 2024 and rise at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The primary reason for the growing popularity of firewood processors is their well-established status as a renewable energy source, which appeals especially to environment-conscious individuals. People who live in colder climates are turning to wood for domestic heating, which is driving up demand for effective and efficient firewood processor equipment.

The growing trend and appeal of outdoor cooking, particularly with wood-fired smokers and grills, as well as outdoor activities including camping, are driving demand for these processing machines. These are becoming increasingly adopted by individuals and businesses that are searching for dependable firewood preparation and storage solutions, as they align with sustainable energy standards.

The strong demand for firewood for home heating and recreational uses is contributing to market growth in North America. The region's traditional wood-burning ways and some of the cooler temperatures areas are contributing to an increase in demand. The market in East Asia is showing bullish sentiments due to the purchasing rate, as they are a renewable energy source.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10415

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The market for firewood processors is analyzed to touch US$ 315.6 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market in East Asia is evaluated to increase at 2.2% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The North American region is projected to generate revenue of US$ 61.8 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. Demand in South Korea is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2034.

through 2034. Sales of portable firewood processors are projected to reach US$ 184 million by 2034.

by 2034. In North America, the United States is evaluated to reach a size of US$ 49.9 million in 2024.

“Prominent firewood processor companies are enhancing their offerings with new features including quicker processing rates, enhanced safety measures, and higher fuel economy,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Firewood Processor Market:

DYNA Products; Multitek North America LLC; Wood-Mizer LLC; Wallenstein Equipment Inc.; Farmi Forest Corporation; Timberwolf; Japa Machinery; Bandit Industries, Inc.; CORD KING; Fuelwood Warwick; Ylistaron Terastakomo

High Preference for Portable Firewood Processors:

Due to its ease of use, portable firewood processors are more in demand than permanent ones. Because portable firewood processors are so easily transportable, they are ideal for customers who need to process firewood on-site whether in remote areas or at construction sites. Because of this mobility, wood processing is done efficiently without a dedicated workspace by professionals, homeowners, and outdoor lovers.

Users widely prefer portable firewood processors because they typically take up less space and are utilized in multiple locations. Because they are so simple to use, they are the preferred choice for anyone looking to prepare firewood as quickly and effectively as possible.

Firewood Processor Industry News:

In June 2024, funding for the Wood Innovations Program was provided by the United States Forest Service to two Utah lumber firms. A Utah Department claims that Blizzard Lumber Co. Inc. and Thompson Sawmill, Summit County, collected more than US$ 800,000 in total.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10415

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the firewood processor market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (portable, stationary), drive type (tractor hydraulics, electric motor, tractor PTO, combustion engine), log diameter (less than 10 inches, 10 to 15 inches, more than 15 inches), and power source (gasoline, diesel, electric), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Segmentation of Firewood Processor Market Research:

By Product Type : Portable Stationary

By Drive Type : Tractor Hydraulics Electric Motor Tractor PTO Combustion Engine

By Log Diameter : Less Than 10 inches 10 to 15 inches More than 15 inches

By Power Source : Gasoline Diesel Electric



Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Hand Tools and Accessories Market : The global hand tools and accessories market will be valued at US$ 21.0 billion in 2024 end and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.1% to end up at US$ 31.4 billion by 2034. Construction type of application will worth around US$ 8.8 billion in 2024 and account for a 41.8% share of the global market.

Textile Machinery Market : Revenue from the global textile machinery market size is projected to reach US$ 4.24 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 1.47 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for textile machinery is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2034.

Welding Machinery Market : The global welding machinery market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% and touch a valuation of US$ 25 billion by 2032, up from US$ 13 billion in 2022.

Forestry Machinery Market : The global forestry machinery market is projected to increase at 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. As such, worldwide sales of forestry machinery are predicted to increase from US$ 10.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 15.9 billion by the end of 2033.

Paper Machinery Market : Demand for paper machinery will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Muted demand from print media industry will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of paper machinery in personal care sector will provide momentum.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog