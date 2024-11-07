Draganfly to Participate in ElevateUAV, Providing Specialized Training on Advanced Drone Platforms

Draganfly's hands-on training at ElevateUAV underscores its commitment to empowering operators with cutting-edge skills to advance UAV applications in critical sectors.

Miami, FL, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning leader in drone solutions and systems, announces its participation in the upcoming ElevateUAV event, scheduled for November 12-14, 2024, at the FIU Kovens Conference Center in Miami, Florida.

Hosted by Drone Nerds, ElevateUAV 2024 offers a three-day education program, live flight demonstrations, and networking with industry innovators who are propelling advancements in UAV technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading technology providers and explore the latest trends in drone automation and integration.

Draganfly will deliver hands-on training to Drone Nerds’ operators, focusing on two flagship platforms: the Flex FPV and the Commander 3XL. These sessions aim to equip operators with the skills needed to maximize the potential of Draganfly’s platforms in real-world applications.

The Flex FPV is known for its adaptability and precise performance in complex environments, while the Commander 3XL stands out with its modular design and a 23-pound payload capacity, making it ideal for high-demand operations such as search and rescue, emergency response, and tactical missions.

“We’re excited to be part of ElevateUAV, sharing our technology and expertise with key players in public safety and emergency response,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Our partnership with Drone Nerds is about empowering their operators to fully leverage our platforms, driving impactful change across the industry.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations ‌do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

