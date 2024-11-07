Absci to Host R&D Day on December 12, 2024

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will host its 2024 R&D Day on Thursday, December 12th in New York City.

The program will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and feature presentations from members of Absci’s leadership team as well as guest speakers, followed by an interactive Q&A session. The program is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of Absci’s R&D Day on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed candidates to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

Investor Contact

Alex Khan

VP, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@absci.com

Media Contact

press@absci.com