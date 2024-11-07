Smoke Evacuation System Market Expected to Reach USD 309.1 Million by 2032 Due to Rising Demand in Surgical and Aesthetic Applications

Austin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Smoke Evacuation System Market was valued at USD 171.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 309.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032.” Increasing awareness of occupational health and safety, coupled with advancements in medical technology, is fueling demand for efficient smoke evacuation solutions across healthcare sectors.

Market Overview

The global Smoke Evacuation System Market is experiencing robust growth due to a combination of factors, including heightened awareness of surgical smoke hazards, increased regulations mandating smoke evacuation in operating rooms, and the rising prevalence of surgeries worldwide. The demand for these systems is driven by healthcare facilities prioritizing worker safety, particularly to mitigate the harmful effects of surgical smoke that contains carcinogenic, mutagenic, and toxic particles. The expanding base of aesthetic and minimally invasive surgeries has further boosted market growth, as these procedures often generate more smoke.

On the supply side, industry players are innovating with portable, high-efficiency smoke evacuators and filtration systems to meet diverse clinical needs. This has led to a variety of product offerings, enabling the industry to cater to hospitals, clinics, and specialty surgical centers. Given the increased demand from both developed and emerging regions, the smoke evacuation market is expected to see a consistent supply of products, driving competition and further technological advancements.





Key Players:

Medtronic (PlumeSafe Smoke Evacuator)

Stryker (Neptune Smoke Evacuation System)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (ERBE VIO Smoke Evacuation System)

Steris (STERIS SAFE-DROP Smoke Evacuation System)

Olympus Corporation (USG-400 Smoke Evacuation System)

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (Symmetry Surgical Smoke Evacuation Pencils)

CONMED Corporation (ClearView Smoke Evacuation System)

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (MegaVac Plus Smoke Evacuation Pencil)

Zimmer Biomet (Zimmer ATS Smoke Evacuation System)

KLS Martin Group (MarVac Smoke Evacuator)

I.C Medical (Crystal Vision Smoke Evacuation System)

Utah Medical Products Inc (Filtravac Smoke Evacuation System)

Pall Corporation (PlumeSafe Turbo Smoke Evacuation System)

Ecolab (ViroVac Surgical Smoke Evacuation System)

Deroyal (Deroyal ClearView Smoke Evacuation Tubing) and others.

Smoke Evacuation System Market Report Scope:

Segment Analysis

By Product

The smoke evacuation systems product segment held the largest market share at 39.6% in 2023, primarily due to its effectiveness in detecting and clearing smoke from occupied spaces, making it a highly demanded solution. This segment includes stationary and portable systems, with the latter gaining popularity for its flexibility in various clinical settings. Meanwhile, the smoke evacuation filters segment is expected to capture the second-largest revenue share, as these filters play a critical role in removing smoke byproducts during laser and electrosurgical procedures. ULPA filters, in particular, are preferred due to their high-efficiency particle capture rate of 120 nanometers, making them ideal for healthcare settings where air quality is paramount.

By Application

Laparoscopic surgeries led the market in 2023 with a 36.9% share, reflecting the substantial demand for smoke evacuation systems in minimally invasive procedures. With over two million laparoscopic surgeries performed annually in the U.S., this segment’s dominance is expected to continue. Additionally, the medical aesthetic surgeries segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by the rising number of cosmetic procedures and growing patient awareness about aesthetic improvements. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately USD 16.7 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020, highlighting the expansion of this segment.

By End-Use

Hospitals held the dominant share at 42.7% in 2023, mainly due to the high volume of complex surgeries, including cardiovascular and orthopedic procedures. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that 500,000 healthcare workers are exposed annually to surgical smoke, prompting hospitals to prioritize smoke evacuation solutions. The cosmetic surgery centers segment, however, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing laser-based procedures and a shift toward non-invasive cosmetic enhancements.

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

North America held the largest market share in 2023, driven by stringent regulations from organizations such as OSHA and AORN (Association of periOperative Registered Nurses) that mandate the use of smoke evacuation systems in healthcare facilities. The U.S. leads in adopting advanced healthcare technology and practices, further supported by significant investments in healthcare infrastructure. Several key companies, such as CONMED Corporation and Medtronic, have their presence in North America, contributing to the region's market dominance through constant innovation and product launches.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures, medical tourism, and increased awareness regarding surgical smoke risks. Countries such as China and India are rapidly expanding their healthcare infrastructure and adopting international healthcare standards. Leading companies like Stryker and Ethicon are also expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific through strategic partnerships and new product introductions, meeting the rising demand for smoke evacuation systems in this region.

Recent Developments and Product Launches in Smoke Evacuation Systems

January 2024: Medtronic introduced the AccuVac Smoke Evacuator, a highly efficient portable smoke evacuation system designed for operating rooms. Equipped with advanced ULPA filtration, the system enhances safety by effectively capturing hazardous particles generated during electrosurgical procedures.

October 2023: Stryker expanded its Neptune 3 Waste Management System with enhanced smoke evacuation capabilities. Designed for continuous filtration, this addition aligns with OSHA regulations and has gained popularity among hospitals looking to improve operating room safety and compliance.

April 2024: Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, launched MEGADome, a smoke management device designed for laparoscopic surgeries. Featuring a high-efficiency filter, MEGADome reduces surgical smoke exposure and enhances visibility for surgeons, making it particularly suited for minimally invasive procedures.

June 2023: CONMED introduced AeroPulse, a compact smoke evacuation system tailored for medical aesthetic and dermatological procedures. Equipped with a charcoal filtration system, AeroPulse effectively absorbs toxic fumes, meeting the growing demand in cosmetic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

November 2023: Olympus launched ThunderSmoke, a ULPA-filter-based smoke evacuation filter designed for integration with existing surgical equipment. This filter’s high particle capture efficiency aligns with increased hospital requirements for air quality control during high-intensity surgeries.

March 2024: Zimmer Biomet introduced CleanAir Pro, a compact smoke evacuation solution tailored specifically for dental clinics. Recognizing the increased demand for smoke management in smaller clinical settings, CleanAir Pro has gained traction due to its affordability and high filtration efficiency.

The smoke evacuation system market is positioned for sustained growth as healthcare facilities worldwide invest in solutions that prioritize worker and patient safety. With a steady stream of product launches, enhanced regulatory support, and a focus on innovation, this market is expected to achieve significant advancements, reinforcing its essential role in modern healthcare environments.





