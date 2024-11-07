HR professionals are embracing AI, but 40% lack acceptable use policies

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leader in online compliance training, today announced its new pulse survey, “HR Report on AI: Insights on HR’s readiness and risk management.” Based on a pulse survey of over 500 full-time employees in HR roles, the study looks at how HR professionals are navigating the new era of artificial intelligence (AI). Most notably, the survey revealed that while almost all of HR professionals (94%) are currently using some form of AI in operations, a significant number are lacking internal guidelines for how to use these tools in a responsible and ethical manner, as 40% of HR professionals say they don’t have or are unsure if they have, an AI acceptable use policy.

AI has permeated just about every industry, bringing with it enhanced productivity and efficiencies for everyone – including human resource departments and their respective companies. However, for all its potential, AI brings new risks and responsibilities for HR and compliance professionals to internally communicate how to use these tools responsibly, and also ensure compliance with AI laws and governance frameworks.

"While AI brings vast opportunities for driving organizational success and fostering talent growth, it must be accompanied by clear acceptable use policies and guidelines to safely mitigate risk,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. “To successfully navigate this AI era, HR professionals need to set clear expectations when it comes to managing AI and how employees can use these tools wisely.”

The report uncovered additional risks and opportunities that AI is bringing to HR professionals, including:

63% of HR professionals listed data privacy and security as their top concern regarding AI, followed by compliance with data protection laws and regulations (52%)

21% reported their employees have not received any training (either virtual or in-person) on AI acceptable use

Almost a third (31%) of HR professionals have not shared any comms or guidelines to employees about the proper use of AI within the organization.

Half (50%) said HR is the primary party responsible for the development of AI policies and acceptable use communication

John Brushwood, Compliance Counsel at Traliant, added, “The survey results show HR departments are at the forefront of AI policy compliance and making sure employees understand how to responsibly use these tools. However, in order to take advantage of this AI-powered future, HR professionals need to close the education gap and ensure their organization is equipped with the right training and policies to empower employees to leverage AI ethically and responsibly.”

For complete survey findings and details, read the full report here.

Methodology

The independent market research firm Researchscape conducted this survey. Respondents were 500 HR professionals in the U.S., from organizations ranging from 100 to 1,000+ employees. The survey was conducted from September 6 to September 19, 2024.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.

Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, code of conduct training, and many more.

Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Reagan Bennet

traliant@v2comms.com