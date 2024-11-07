MedCerts Launches Employer-Reimbursement Student Loan Solution to Upskill Healthcare Workforce

LIVONIA, MI, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts announced today it is launching new financing solutions to allow employees more opportunity to leverage their tuition reimbursement opportunities. Bringing this new solution to the marketplace will make it easier for employees to access the education needed to upskill and advance their careers while enabling MedCerts employer partners to build a more capable and competitive workforce.

This solution addresses two critical issues facing the healthcare industry today: employee retention and the skills gap. Seven in ten individuals said education provided more connection to their workplace and 90% of organizations surveyed stated that providing upskilling and education opportunities is a top retention strategy in a recent LinkedIn 2024 Workplace Learning Report. By facilitating access to advanced education, employers can offer their teams meaningful opportunities for growth, helping retain top talent and ensuring a workforce ready to meet the increasing demands of the healthcare sector.

“MedCerts is focused on closing the skills gap and increasing the number of certified healthcare professionals in the workforce,” said Jennifer Kolb, vice president of partnerships and workforce development at MedCerts. “This initiative benefits individuals looking to advance their careers and helps employers foster a loyal and highly skilled team. This is a win-win for our employer partners and their employees.”

Through this new financing program, employees can take full advantage of their employer’s tuition reimbursement benefits, making it easier to pursue certifications and qualifications that will help them advance in their healthcare careers. In turn, employers gain a significant tool for attracting, retaining and nurturing high-performing teams.

This marks another milestone for MedCerts in its mission to close skill gaps and create career pathways in high-growth industries like healthcare. With a focus on making education more accessible, MedCerts continues to play a key role in shaping a more prepared and capable workforce for the future. For more information about MedCerts new tuition reimbursement solutions, visit: https://partners.medcerts.com/employer/tuition-reimbursement.

About MedCerts

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit https://partners.medcerts.com.