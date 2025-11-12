LTU and MedCerts Partner to Power the Next Generation of Healthcare and IT Professionals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As technology reshapes every industry, Lawrence Technological University and MedCerts, a Stride, Inc., company and national leader in online healthcare and IT career training, are joining forces to close the skills gap in two of the fastest-growing fields.

Through this collaboration, LTU students will have access to more than 50 MedCerts certification programs, including Medical Assistant, Professional Coder, and Surgical Technologist. The programs offer flexible, online learning options tailored to working adults, career changers, and transfer students. The partnership aligns with LTU’s focus on integrating emerging technologies into every discipline, empowering students to enter or advance in high-demand careers with real-world credentials and marketable skills.

“This partnership provides an integrated approach for students who want to begin in healthcare, earn a credential, and then move to the next degree level,” said Mary Schutten, Dean of LTU’s College of Health Sciences. “We want to support people discovering their passion for healthcare as well as professionals retraining for their next role. MedCerts offers the flexibility and industry relevance to make that possible.”

Launched in 2023, LTU’s College of Health Sciences is among the university’s newest and most rapidly evolving. Its commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration, programs combine hands-on clinical education with advanced technology and data integration, preparing graduates to lead in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. Current degree offerings include Nursing, Allied Health Sciences (Associate and Bachelor of Science), Physician Assistant Studies, Healthcare Administration, and Doctor of Health Sciences. “This partnership is about meeting students where they are,” said Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Workforce Development and Director of Academic Partnerships at MedCerts. “Some students want to start working in healthcare right away, while others are ready for a four-year degree. Whether they’re new to the field or pivoting mid-career, this partnership gives them a pathway that fits their goals with the tech skills today’s healthcare employers demand.”

The collaboration also builds on LTU’s interdisciplinary approach to healthcare education. In partnership with the College of Engineering, LTU offers a Master of Science in Cardiovascular Perfusion and Intraoperative Neuromonitoring, merging clinical expertise with engineering innovation, further strengthening LTU’s reputation as a university where technology and human care intersect.

“At LTU, we believe every job is a tech job, especially in healthcare,” LTU President Tarek Sobh said. “By integrating MedCerts’ programs with our technology-rich curriculum, we’re helping students and professionals prepare for the industries of the future, where innovation and compassion go hand in hand.” To learn more about this partnership, visit: https://ltu.medcerts.com/.

About MedCerts MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With immersive eLearning, expert instruction, and strong employer partnerships, MedCerts has helped more than 100,000 students earn credentials and advance their careers.

Through its Partner Solutions, MedCerts collaborates with employers, colleges, and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between education and employment. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a national leader in online learning. Learn more at medcerts.com or partners.medcerts.com.

About LTU Lawrence Technological University is one of only 13 independent, technological, comprehensive doctoral universities in the United States. Located in Southfield, Mich., LTU was founded in 1932, and offers more than 100 programs through its Colleges of Architecture and Design, Arts and Sciences, Business and Information Technology, Engineering, and Health Sciences, as well as Specs@LTU, which offers communication training programs of the former Specs Howard School, and LTU’s growing Center for Professional Development. PayScale lists Lawrence Tech among the nation’s top 11 percent of universities for alumni salaries. Forbes and The Wall Street Journal rank LTU among the nation’s top 10 percent. U.S. News and World Report lists it in the top tier of best in the Midwest colleges. Students benefit from small class sizes and a real-world, hands-on, “theory and practice” education with an emphasis on leadership. Activities on Lawrence Tech’s 107-acre campus include more than 60 student organizations and NAIA varsity sports.