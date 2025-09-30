MedCerts Partners with eHBCU to Expand Access to Career Training and Certifications

RESTON, VA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT career training and a Stride Inc. portfolio company, today announced a landmark partnership with eHBCU, the nation’s first digital HBCU consortium. This collaboration combines MedCerts’ workforce development expertise with the cultural legacy of HBCUs to expand access to career-focused certification programs nationwide.

Access and equity are at the heart of this collaboration. For many students, moving to a traditional campus or juggling school with work and family can make career goals feel out of reach. The eHBCU portal changes that, offering affordable, online certification programs built with employer input so graduates are both credentialed and fully prepared for the workforce.

“This partnership with MedCerts is about removing barriers to education,” said Terry Jeffries, executive director of eHBCU. “We’re giving students the chance to train for high-demand careers online, while still experiencing the culture and community that make HBCUs so unique.”

The partnership follows eHBCU’s June 2025 launch of its groundbreaking national portal, which allows students to complete a single application and access multiple HBCU programs. Adding MedCerts certifications marks one of the consortium’s first major expansions into workforce training, an important milestone in the long-term strategy to blend tradition with innovation and expand opportunities for students everywhere.

MedCerts’ proven model strengthens this effort. Over the past 16 years, more than 100,000 students have completed its programs, moving into high-demand roles in healthcare, IT and other growing industries. MedCerts’ curriculum is developed with direct input from employers, ensuring graduates gain relevant skills that are in demand and immediately applicable in the job market.

“Too many students have the drive but not the access,” said Jennifer Kolb, vice president of partnerships and workforce development at MedCerts. “Our work with eHBCU changes that—giving learners a clear, affordable path into today’s workforce.”

Beyond certifications, the partnership will spotlight student success, joint workforce impact reports and events that bring together industry leaders and HBCU voices. The ultimate vision: expand opportunity, reduce barriers and build stronger pathways from education to stable, high-demand careers, so students everywhere can thrive, regardless of where they live or what obstacles they face.

For more information or to learn how you can enroll, visit: https://ehbcu.medcerts.com/

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction, and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more about MedCerts at medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About eHBCU