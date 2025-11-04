Apprenti and MedCerts Set to Expand Life Science Apprenticeship Opportunities Nationwide

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts, a leader in online healthcare and IT career training and a Stride, Inc. company, is proud to announce a new partnership with Apprenti, a national leader in registered apprenticeship programs. Together, they’re expanding access to Registered Apprenticeships in high-demand life science fields and helping employers across the country connect talent with skilled, job-ready workforces.

The collaboration between MedCerts and Apprenti will produce on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities in critical roles such as Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Phlebotomy Technician, EKG Technician, Sterile Processing Technician and Surgical Technologist.

The partnership brings together two proven leaders in workforce development to make apprenticeship programs more accessible, scalable, and affordable. Participating employers will be able to launch and sustain Registered Apprenticeships, programs approved and validated by the U.S. Department of Labor or a State Apprenticeship Agency. The Life Science Registered Apprenticeship programs will combine paid, on-the-job training with classroom learning to help apprentices gain the skills they need to launch careers in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and other life science fields.

”Our goal is to open more doors for people to enter the industry through paid apprenticeships and to help employers build a workforce that’s prepared for the fast-changing demands of the industry, driving retention for their organizations,” said Daniel Weagle, Director of Life Science Strategy at Apprenti.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to closing critical skills gaps in healthcare and life sciences. Each program blends MedCerts’ online technical training with Apprenti’s employer guidance and apprenticeship framework, giving organizations a clear path to build and sustain talent pipelines in healthcare and life sciences.

“Apprenticeships represent the future of healthcare workforce development. By connecting education directly to employment, we’re creating sustainable career pathways that meet the real-time needs of employers and open doors for individuals to earn, learn, and grow,” said Jennifer Kolb, Vice President of Partnerships and Workforce Development at MedCerts. “Partnering with Apprenti allows us to scale this model nationally, bridging critical talent gaps so healthcare organizations can build the next generation of skilled professionals.”

For more information about this partnership, please visit: https://partners.medcerts.com/apprenti.

About MedCerts MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-

demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Apprenti

Apprenti is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a U.S. Department of Labor-recognized Intermediary. Apprenti designs and delivers scalable Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs in high-demand industries. By adapting the proven apprenticeship model, Apprenti helps employers meet workforce needs while training the next generation of skilled professionals. Apprenti’s programs are industry-recognized, federally approved, and supports employers across the country. Since launching in 2015, Apprenti has partnered with employers, government agencies, and education providers to create new apprenticeship pathways. Learn more at ApprentiCareers.org.