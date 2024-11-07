The Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition: Your business’ new workhorse

What you need to know:

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Business is offering the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition with a three-year Knox Suite license for Verizon Business customers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition is designed to enhance the employee experience while lessening the load on IT teams.

Why Enterprise Edition?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition includes the Galaxy features you know and love, like Live Translate4, Circle to Search5 with Google, and Note Assist6. It builds off of the Galaxy S24 in ways designed to make business work easier— prioritizing enhanced security, extended device lifecycle, and robust management features.

Making Work Less Work

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition comes with a three-year Knox Suite license for Verizon Business customers.

Knox Suite offers a host of useful tools, including Knox Manage, Knox E-FOTA, Knox Mobile Enrollment, and Knox Asset Intelligence and more, to help IT teams simplify device management and boost employee productivity.

Have you met my friend Knox?

What is Knox Suite and how can it improve your workplace device management? Here are a few of the solutions:

Knox Mobile Enrollment: The super smart gatekeeper that helps make sure only the right people can get in and out. This automated and streamlined EMM (enterprise mobility management) enrollment tool simplifies the process of adding new devices to your network — enabling the provisioning of thousands of devices with less hassle for IT admins and greater ease for employees to adopt and use.

The super smart gatekeeper that helps make sure only the right people can get in and out. This automated and streamlined EMM (enterprise mobility management) enrollment tool simplifies the process of adding new devices to your network — enabling the provisioning of thousands of devices with less hassle for IT admins and greater ease for employees to adopt and use. Knox Remote Support: Could your IT team use a remote control that allows them to get hands-on for faster troubleshooting and data transfer? Knox Remote Support is that solution.

Could your IT team use a remote control that allows them to get hands-on for faster troubleshooting and data transfer? Knox Remote Support is that solution. Knox Asset Intelligence: This is like the library that keeps learning. This device analytics solution knows what devices you have, where they are, and how they are performing—like usage and status insights on battery, apps, connectivity, and more. The easy-to-read, intuitive dashboard options help you with your actionable insights.

This is like the library that keeps learning. This device analytics solution knows what devices you have, where they are, and how they are performing—like usage and status insights on battery, apps, connectivity, and more. The easy-to-read, intuitive dashboard options help you with your actionable insights. Knox E-FOTA: It’s like switching from manual to automatic. This solution automatically distributes your security updates to fleets of devices, helping make your work life easier and ensure every device operates on the same fully tested version.

Dial up the holiday cheer:

From now until December 8, business customers can find the perfect pair to their new Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition and get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G on us, with a select plan7. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Watch78 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G7 for as low as $5 a month.

Customers can also get the newly introduced Samsung Galaxy Watch FE8 on us with a new line & select plan. Enjoy it with your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition or on its own. This smartwatch now enables standalone functionality, allowing the watch to operate on its own unique phone number without the need for a smartphone8.

How you get it:

Whether you are looking to switch or simply want to upgrade your business capabilities with the Samsung phone tailored for business needs, Verizon Business has you covered. Switch and get a Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition on us with a new line of service, device payment agreement and select Business Unlimited plan2. Or, new or existing customers can get a Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition for $49.99 with a 2-year agreement3.

Learn more about Verizon Business-specific pricing and promotions and get your Samsung Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition now on the Verizon Business site .

1Each purchase of a Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition device includes a three-year license from Samsung for Knox Suite, starting from the date the license is generated. License is provided by Samsung, not Verizon; to obtain the license, customer must visit Samsung Knox at https://www2.samsungknox.com/en/register to enroll. Samsung license terms & conditions may apply. License expires at end of license term.

2Taxes & fees apply. New line w/ device payment purchase & Business Unlimited Pro plan req’d. $829.99 credit applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills and will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition monthly fee after credit: $0.

Offer ends 1.5.2025.

3Taxes & fees apply. New 2-yr agmt & standard $34.99 or high price plan req’d. $270 Instant discount, applied at point of sale. Cannot be combined with other device promotions. Galaxy S24 EE price after discount: $49.99. Offer ends 1.5.2025.

4 Live Translate requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Live Translate is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. Certain languages may require language pack download. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

5 Sequences shortened and simulated. Results for illustrative purposes only. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Requires internet connection. Users may need to update Android to the latest version. Product functionality may be dependent on your app and device settings. Some functions may not be compatible with certain apps. Availability of the service varies by country and language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

6 For text in Samsung Notes only; requires Samsung account login and internet connection.

7 Taxes & fees apply. New device payment purchase agmt & standard $19.99 or higher price plan req’d. $275 (Tab S9 FE 5G) or $269.99 (Tab A9+ 5G) credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Monthly tablet fee after credit (36 month agmt): $0 (Tab A9+ 5G) or $7.63 (Tab S9 FE 5G).

8 Taxes & fees apply. New line w/device payment purchase agmt & Flexible Smartwatch Number Share, Flexible Smartwatch Standalone, Business Unlimited Smartwatch Number Share, Business Unlimited Smartwatch Standalone, Number Share, The New Verizon Plan Unlimited or Nationwide for Business Smartwatch Number Share, plan req’d. $249.99 (Galaxy Watch FE) or $169.99 (Galaxy Watch7 40MM) credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Monthly watch fee after credit (36 month agmt): $0 (Galaxy Watch FE) or $5 (Galaxy Watch7 40MM). The standalone watch activation on Samsung Watches is available with a separate Knox purchase for Business Markets & Global Enterprise customers. For more information, customers can reach out to their Verizon Business sales representative.

