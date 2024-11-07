Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Phase Filtration Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas phase filtration market reached a value of nearly $1.99 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion in 2028 at a rate of 5.49%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2028 and reach $3.48 billion in 2033.



This report describes and explains the gas phase filtration market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in the chemical and petrochemical industries and growth in mining operations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include economic uncertainties or downturns and increase in raw materials costs.



Going forward, the increasing urban populations, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing industrialization across various sectors and increase in regulatory standards for air quality control and emissions will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the gas phase filtration market in the future include high initial costs and maintenance expenses and shortage of skilled personnel.



The gas phase filtration market is segmented by type into packed bed filters and combination filters. The packed bed filters market was the largest segment of the gas phase filtration market segmented by type, accounting for 65.98% or $1.31 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the combination filters segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gas phase filtration market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2023-2028.



The gas phase filtration market is segmented by filter into granular activated carbon, potassium permanganate and impregnated activated carbon. The granular activated carbon market was the largest segment of the gas phase filtration market segmented by filter, accounting for 65.30% or $1.29 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the potassium permanganate segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gas phase filtration market segmented by filter, at a CAGR of 6.69% during 2023-2028.



The gas phase filtration market is segmented by end user into pulp and paper industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, metals and mining industry, food and beverages industry, healthcare industry, utilities industry, semiconductor manufacturing industry and other end users. The chemicals and petrochemicals industry market was the largest segment of the gas phase filtration market segmented by end user, accounting for 30.20% or $600.92 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the healthcare industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gas phase filtration market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gas phase filtration market, accounting for 34.44% or $685.32 million of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gas phase filtration market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.37% and 6.78% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.18% and 5.61% respectively.



The global gas phase filtration market is fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.72% of the total market in 2023. Donaldson Company Inc. was the largest competitor with a 2.16% share of the market, followed by Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG with 2.09%, Parker Hannifin Corp. with 1.85%, Entegris Inc. with 0.89%, American Air Filter Company Inc. with 0.70%, Filtration Group Corporation with 0.50%, Mott Corporation with 0.493%, Pall Corporation with 0.492%, Bry-Air Pvt. Ltd. with 0.28% and Circul-Aire Inc. with 0.25%.



The top opportunities in the gas phase filtration market segmented by type will arise in the packed bed filters segment, which will gain $382.67 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the gas phase filtration market segmented by filter will arise in the granular activated carbon segment, which will gain $378.18 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the gas phase filtration market segmented by end user will arise in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry segment, which will gain $140.45 million of global annual sales by 2028. The gas phase filtration market size will gain the most in China at $ 205.71 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the gas phase filtration market include innovation and new product launches with focus on cost reduction and focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the gas phase filtration market include focus on new product developments to develop business expertise, focus on strengthening business operations through strategic acquisitions and focus on expanding operational capabilities through new product developments.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the gas phase filtration companies to focus on continuous innovation in gas phase filtration products, focus on expanding presence in the combination filters segment, focus on expanding presence in the potassium permanganate segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions for market expansion, focus on broadening distribution channels for market expansion, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on healthcare and food and beverages end-user segments for growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Gas Phase Filtration - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Gas Phase Filtration Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Packed Bed Filters

6.4.2 Combination Filters

6.5 Market Segmentation by Filter

6.5.1 Granular Activated Carbon

6.5.2 Potassium Permanganate

6.5.3 Impregnated Activated Carbon

6.6 Market Segmentation by End User

6.6.1 Pulp and Paper Industry

6.6.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

6.6.3 Metals and Mining Industry

6.6.4 Food and Beverages Industry

6.6.5 Healthcare Industry

6.6.6 Utilities Industry

6.6.7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

6.6.8 Other End Users



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Innovation and New Product Launches With Focus on Cost Reduction

7.2 Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions Among Major Players



8 Gas Phase Filtration Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Gas Phase Filtration Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Gas Phase Filtration Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Gas Phase Filtration Market



9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market, Segmentation by Filter, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11 Gas Phase Filtration Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Gas Phase Filtration Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Rensa Filtration Acquired APC Filtration and R.P. Fedder

Filtration Group Corporation Acquired Purafil and Kaydon Custom Filtration

Audax Private Equity Acquired Rensa Filtration

Freudenberg Acquired RPS Products

Freudenberg Acquired Protect Plus Air Holding

Companies Featured

Donaldson Company Inc.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Entegris Inc.

American Air Filter Company Inc.

Filtration Group Corporation

Mott Corporation

Pall Corporation

Bry-Air Pvt. Ltd.

Circul-Aire Inc.

Tantech

Ingevity Corporation

Carbonxt Limited

Airepure Australia Group

Camfil

CPL Activated Carbons

Protect Plus Air Holding, Inc.

RPS Products

Ahlstrom Oyj

Clarcor Inc.

Porvair Filtration Group Ltd.

BWF Envirotec GmbH

Azelis

ProMark Associates Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Purafil Inc.

Alkegen

Panasonic Corporation

APC Filtration

Rensa Filtration

Troy Filters, Ltd.

Air Scrubbers, Inc.

Tri-Dim Filter Corporation

Koch Filter Corporation

FILTROSOL Industria e Comercio de Filtros Ltda

SOGEFI Group South America

Metaflux S.A.

EcoFiltro Tecnologia em Filtracao

Filtracom Industria e Comercio de Filtros Ltda

Al Mazrooei Engineering Services

AAF Middle East

Environmental Filtration Africa (Pty) Ltd

Filtration Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Filter Focus (Pty) Ltd

Chemviron Carbon

GUD Filters

Filter & Hose Solutions

Filter Focus (Africa) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3wwon

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment