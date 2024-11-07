Lawn Mowers Industry Trends and Regional Business Opportunities, 2024-2032, Featuring Deere and Company, Honda Motor Co, Husqvarna, Bosch, and Stanley Black & Decker

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn Mowers Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lawn mowers market size attained approximately USD 27.53 billion in 2023. Aided by the rise of automated and robotic lawnmowers, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2024-2032, reaching a value of around USD 43.63 billion by 2032.
The global lawn mowers market is experiencing a period of robust growth, driven by innovations in technology, an increase in landscaping services, and a heightened interest in yard aesthetics. The expansion of this market reflects broader trends in residential upkeep, urban planning, and environmental considerations.
One of the key trends aiding the global lawn mowers market expansion is the rapid advancement in technology, particularly the rise of automated and robotic lawnmowers. These mowers are equipped with GPS and IoT technologies, allowing for remote control and autonomous operations, making lawn maintenance easier and more efficient. They can adapt to various terrains and obstacles, minimise human effort, and are increasingly popular in residential and commercial applications.
One of the key lawn mowers market trends is the rising demand for eco-friendly lawn maintenance solutions due to increased environmental awareness. This has led to significant developments in electric and battery-powered lawnmowers that provide an alternative to traditional gas-powered models. These eco-friendly mowers are quieter, emit no exhaust fumes, and are easier to maintain, appealing to both environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory bodies pushing for reduced emissions.
As urban areas expand and living standards improve, there is greater investment in residential and commercial properties, which, in turn, drives the global lawn mowers market growth. This urban growth is complemented by an increased interest in outdoor activities and home gardening, further boosting the market. Homeowners are investing in high-quality lawnmowers to enhance their outdoor living spaces, contributing to the market growth.
Smart technologies are being integrated into lawnmowers, including sensors that detect rain, monitor grass growth, and adjust cutting schedules accordingly. Some models are now equipped with mobile apps that provide users with the ability to control settings remotely, receive maintenance updates, and track mowing patterns and schedules. This connectivity not only adds convenience but also improves the efficiency of lawn maintenance tasks.
There is an increasing lawn mower demand for multi-functional variants that offer capabilities such as mulching, bagging, and side discharge. These versatile machines provide users with multiple options for handling grass clippings, depending on their specific needs and environmental conditions. This versatility is particularly attractive to commercial users who manage diverse landscapes and require flexible, efficient tools.
The DIY trend in home improvement extends to landscaping and garden maintenance, with more individuals taking on these tasks as hobbies or to improve home value. This has spurred demand for residential lawnmowers that are user-friendly, efficient, and reliable. Retailers and manufacturers are capitalising on this trend by offering a wide range of products that cater to varying lawn sizes and user preferences.
The global lawn mowers market development is also influenced by the growth of online sales channels, which offer consumers the convenience of comparing features and prices, reading customer reviews, and making purchases directly from home. E-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming a popular choice for buying lawnmowers, driven by enhanced logistics, the availability of wider selections, and the ease of access to customer support.
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global lawn mowers market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:
- Deere and Company
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Ariens Company
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Fiskars Finland OY AB
- The Toro Company
- Greenworks Tools
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|219
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$29.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$43.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends
6 Market Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global Lawn Mowers Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Lawn Mowers Historical Market (2018-2023)
8.3 Global Lawn Mowers Market Forecast (2024-2032)
8.4 Global Lawn Mowers Market by Product
8.5 Global Lawn Mowers Market by Size
8.6 Global Lawn Mowers Market by End-Use
8.7 Global Lawn Mowers Market by Region
9 North America Lawn Mowers Market Analysis
9.1 United States of America
9.2 Canada
10 Europe Lawn Mowers Market Analysis
10.1 United Kingdom
10.2 Germany
10.3 France
10.4 Italy
10.5 Others
11 Asia Pacific Lawn Mowers Market Analysis
11.1 China
11.2 Japan
11.3 India
11.4 ASEAN
11.5 Australia
11.6 Others
12 Latin America Lawn Mowers Market Analysis
12.1 Brazil
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Mexico
12.4 Others
13 Middle East and Africa Lawn Mowers Market Analysis
13.1 Saudi Arabia
13.2 United Arab Emirates
13.3 Nigeria
13.4 South Africa
13.5 Others
14 Market Dynamics
14.1 SWOT Analysis
14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.3 Key Indicators for Demand
14.4 Key Indicators for Price
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Company Profiles
16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vujvww
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment