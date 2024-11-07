Vietnam Dental Services Competition, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2024-2029: Market Thrives on Increased Awareness and Advancements in Dental Care

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Dental Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Vietnam Dental Services Market has experienced significant growth, valued at USD 4.21 Billion in 2023, with expectations to continue on a progressive trajectory. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.75% is forecasted through to 2029. This increase is backed by a surge in oral hygiene awareness among the Vietnamese population and a boost in disposable income, allowing individuals to opt for higher-standard dental treatments.



Enhancing Dental Health Awareness and Economic Uptick



Notable factors such as heightened dental awareness and rising disposable incomes play pivotal roles in propelling the market forward. Vietnam's advancements in dental technology and strong government support have also contributed significantly to the accessibility and quality of dental care.



Dental Tourism: A Flourishing Segment



The expansion of Vietnam's dental services is not limited within its borders, as the country is quickly becoming a hotspot for dental tourism. Affordable prices combined with high-quality treatments have seen an influx of international patients, adding a substantial contribution to the industry's revenue stream.



Regional Developments and Market Players



Within Vietnam, there are regional differences in the accessibility and quality of dental care. Southern Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, stands out as the dominant region, thanks to its developed infrastructure and concentration of expert dental services. Market players like Kim Dental Company Limited and Sai Gon Dental Maxillofacial Specialist Hospital Corporation are amongst the key contributors to the region's growth.



The Vietnam Dental Services Market is set to evolve with increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and a growing end user preference for specialized dental clinics. This dynamic market reflects the country's commitment to advancing healthcare and offers insights into a sector poised for continued expansion and innovation.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Vietnam



Companies Featured

Kim Dental Company Limited

Sai Gon Dental Maxillofacial Specialist Hospital Corporation

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Starlight Dental Clinic

Worldwide Dental & Cosmetic Surgery Hospital

I-Dent Dental Implant Center

IDC Dental Company

Far East Dental

Picasso Dental Clinic

Westcoast International Dental Clinic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hek6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment