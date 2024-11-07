Zigbee Market Projected to Hit USD 8.48 Billion by 2032 | Driven By Expanding IoT and Smart Home Adoption | Research by S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the S&S Insider, “The ZigBee Market Size was valued at USD 4.39 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.48 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Expanding IoT Ecosystems and Smart Home Solutions Fuel Zigbee Market Growth

The ZigBee market is rapidly expanding due to the global adoption of IoT and smart home technologies. ZigBee’s low power usage, reliable mesh networking, and ability to seamlessly connect multiple devices make it ideal for smart home systems. Beyond home automation, Zigbee’s applications in healthcare, agriculture, and industrial sectors enhance remote monitoring and data-driven insights, supporting real-time analytics and operational efficiency. With growing smart city initiatives and the rise of IoT ecosystems, ZigBee’s role in facilitating reliable, energy-efficient connectivity is solidifying its position in the market, promoting sustainable and scalable IoT solutions.

Zigbee Market Growth Accelerates with Expanding Smart Home and IoT Adoption

The Zigbee market is experiencing rapid growth as smart home technologies continue to expand globally. With the increased use of smart devices like lighting, security systems, and HVAC controls, there is a growing demand for reliable, low-energy communication protocols, making Zigbee an ideal choice. According to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), over 400 million Zigbee devices were in use by 2021, with 66 million devices shipped in 2020 alone. Zigbee’s ecosystem of 1,823 certified products, also reported by CSA in 2021, highlights a broadening base of compatible smart devices. The emergence of Matter, a platform aimed at enhancing interoperability across devices, has further strengthened Zigbee’s role in the market, as highlighted by Wired. ABI Research forecasts a 75% increase in smart lighting installations powered by Zigbee by 2025, underscoring Zigbee’s essential role in creating energy-efficient, interconnected smart home environments.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

-NXP Semiconductors (Zigbee transceivers, microcontrollers)

-Texas Instruments (Zigbee system-on-chips (SoCs), wireless connectivity modules)

-Silicon Laboratories (Zigbee modules, SoCs, development kits)

-STMicroelectronics (Zigbee chips, wireless connectivity solutions)

-Digi International (Zigbee gateways, routers, modules)

-Qualcomm (Zigbee chipsets, IoT connectivity platforms)

-Microchip Technology (Zigbee RF transceivers, wireless modules)

-Cypress Semiconductor (Zigbee wireless solutions, microcontrollers)

-Honeywell International (Zigbee-enabled smart thermostats, sensors)

-Schneider Electric (Zigbee smart energy management systems)

-Philips Lighting (Signify) (Zigbee-enabled smart lighting solutions, bulbs)

-Belkin International (Zigbee-enabled smart home devices, smart plugs)

-Osram Licht AG (Zigbee smart lighting solutions)

-Johnson Controls (Zigbee-enabled building automation systems)

-Legrand (Zigbee-connected smart switches, lighting systems)

-Amazon (Zigbee-enabled Echo devices, smart home controllers)

-Samsung Electronics (Zigbee-enabled smart home hubs, appliances)

-Huawei Technologies (Zigbee IoT solutions, smart home systems)

-Xiaomi (Zigbee-enabled smart home devices, sensors)

-Bosch (Zigbee-enabled security systems, sensors)

Zigbee Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.39 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.60% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Standard Type (Zigbee RF4CE, Zigbee, Zigbee PRO, Zigbee 3.0, Zigbee Remote Control 2.0, Zigbee IP)

• By Device Type (Zigbee Home Automation, Zigbee Smart Energy, Zigbee Light Link, Others)

• By Application (Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Telecommunication Services, Healthcare, and others) Key Drivers NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Silicon Laboratories, STMicroelectronics, Digi International, Qualcomm, Microchip Technology, Cypress Semiconductor, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Philips Lighting (Signify), Belkin International, Osram Licht AG, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, and Bosch are key players in the Zigbee market.

Zigbee Market Dynamics and the Impact of Home Automation Devices on Demand and Connectivity

By Device

In the Zigbee market, Zigbee Home Automation led with a 47% revenue share in 2023, reflecting strong demand for smart home solutions focused on convenience, energy efficiency, and security. This segment includes a range of devices, such as smart lighting, thermostats, cameras, and sensors, allowing remote control and monitoring. Major developments, like Philips Hue’s Zigbee-compatible bulbs and Amazon’s integration of Zigbee in Echo devices, have boosted interoperability and user convenience. Growing consumer interest in energy-saving and automated solutions is further solidifying Zigbee as the preferred protocol in smart homes, as IoT innovations continue to expand connectivity and device functionality.

By Application

In 2023, the Home Automation application segment of the Zigbee market dominated, accounting for approximately 50% of total revenue. This growth is fueled by rising consumer demand for smart home solutions that enhance convenience, security, and energy efficiency. The segment includes smart lighting, thermostats, security systems, and sensors that create interconnected home environments. Key innovations, such as Philips' new Zigbee-compatible Hue bulbs and Samsung SmartThings' sensors, enhance interoperability and user control. Additionally, Zigbee integration in Amazon's Echo devices streamlines device management. As awareness of energy conservation increases, the Home Automation segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the Zigbee market.

North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Growth in the Zigbee Market

In 2023, North America led the Zigbee market, accounting for around 43% of total revenue. This dominance stems from the high adoption of smart home technologies, significant investments in the Internet of Things (IoT), and a focus on energy efficiency and automation. The United States has particularly experienced a surge in demand for smart home devices, boosting Zigbee-enabled solutions across various applications. The popularity of smart lighting, security systems, and HVAC controls has played a crucial role in increasing the region's market share. Key players like Philips and Amazon have introduced Zigbee-compatible products that enhance interoperability, with Amazon integrating Zigbee into its Echo devices for seamless control.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the second fastest-growing region, driven by demand for smart home and IoT applications, urbanization, rising incomes, and a burgeoning middle class. Countries like China, India, and Japan are leading this trend, bolstered by government initiatives promoting smart cities. Companies such as Xiaomi and Philips are expanding their Zigbee-enabled product ranges, while Samsung and TP-Link are developing devices that enhance smart home interoperability, further fueling the region's growth in Zigbee technology adoption.

Recent Development

October 14, 2024: Samsung released a firmware update for the SmartThings hub, improving Zigbee connectivity and fixing device pairing issues, which enhances user experience and device stability. Users are encouraged to install the update for optimal performance.

September 28, 2024: Aqara launched new Zigbee hub models, Hub M2 and Camera Hub G2H, in the UK, expanding its smart home ecosystem and enhancing HomeKit compatibility. This launch follows the gradual rollout of Aqara products since the original hub's introduction in 2018.

October 4, 2024: Mouser Electronics announced the WBZ350 module's availability, integrating Bluetooth and Zigbee radios with a secure microcontroller from Microchip, built on the PIC32CX-BZ family, enhancing connectivity and security for IoT applications.

August 23, 2024: An Espressif engineer added a new Zigbee wrapper library to the Arduino Core for ESP32, improving support for Zigbee on ESP32-H2 and ESP32-C6 SoCs, enabling these chips to serve as standalone Zigbee nodes or radio co-processors.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Zigbee Device Production and Sales Volumes, 2020-2032, by Region

5.2 Compliance with IoT Standards, by Region

5.3 Adoption of Zigbee Technology, by Region

5.4 Consumer Preferences for Zigbee-Enabled Solutions, by Region

5.5 Aftermarket Trends in Zigbee Solutions

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Zigbee Market Segmentation, by Standard Type

9. Zigbee Market Segmentation, by Device Type

10. Zigbee Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

