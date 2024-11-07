Qualifacts and Cook County Public Health and Human Services Partner to Enhance the County’s Behavioral Health Services

Nashville, Tenn. & Grand Marais, Minn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, proudly announces a new partnership with Cook County Public Health and Human Services in northern Minnesota. Cook County supports the health, safety, and well-being of its community, guided by principles of accountability, respect, integrity, honesty, and partnership.

Cook County selected Qualifacts for its strong reputation and expanding customer base in Minnesota, and the Credible EHR for its proven state reporting capabilities tailored for Minnesota customers. The user-friendly web-based Credible EHR solution will modernize Cook County’s business processes, improve their clinical documentation, and elevate the delivery of behavioral health services—all with a focus on the Wilderness Outpatient Treatment Program and Mobile Crisis Services.

“By adopting the Credible EHR solution, we are equipping our team with the tools they need to provide high-quality care both in our office and out in the field,” said Alison McIntyre, Director of Cook County Public Health and Human Services. “We are excited to partner with Qualifacts, whose strong reputation in Minnesota and extensive knowledge of state reporting make them an ideal partner. Our goal is to build confidence and competence among our primary users while ensuring that clinical and billing processes are seamlessly integrated. We look forward to a long-term partnership that supports our community's needs.”

Credible will empower Cook County to advance client care and operational efficiency through:

Configurable Documentation : Credible’s core clinical tools enable Cook County staff to efficiently and effectively configure documentation processes, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing the quality of client care. The seamless, integrated clinical system improves operational efficiency and supports financial sustainability by enabling accurate, streamlined workflows that meet both clinical and organizational needs.

: Credible’s core clinical tools enable Cook County staff to efficiently and effectively configure documentation processes, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing the quality of client care. The seamless, integrated clinical system improves operational efficiency and supports financial sustainability by enabling accurate, streamlined workflows that meet both clinical and organizational needs. State Reporting : Credible's state reporting functionality helps ensure compliance with Minnesota’s regulatory requirements. Qualifacts collaborates closely with Cook County and state officials to optimize reporting, providing support to ensure that all state standards are consistently met for accurate and timely submissions.

: Credible's state reporting functionality helps ensure compliance with Minnesota’s regulatory requirements. Qualifacts collaborates closely with Cook County and state officials to optimize reporting, providing support to ensure that all state standards are consistently met for accurate and timely submissions. Mobile Crisis Support : The Credible Care mobile app equips staff to document client interactions directly at the point of care, even without internet connectivity, strengthening the county’s responsiveness and effectiveness in Mobile Crisis services. Data captured offline automatically syncs when connectivity is restored, ensuring continuity and accuracy of client records.

: The Credible Care mobile app equips staff to document client interactions directly at the point of care, even without internet connectivity, strengthening the county’s responsiveness and effectiveness in Mobile Crisis services. Data captured offline automatically syncs when connectivity is restored, ensuring continuity and accuracy of client records. Seamless Integration: Credible’s integrated billing and state reporting features enhance operations by minimizing manual data entry, elevating workflow efficiency, and supporting accurate, timely reporting to meet regulatory standards and reimbursement requirements for authorized services.

Josh Schoeller, Qualifacts CEO, stated, "We are excited to welcome Cook County Public Health and Human Services to our growing Minnesota community. Their selection of Credible reflects a shared commitment to enhancing behavioral health services with technology solutions that truly support care teams. With Credible, we look forward to empowering their team with efficient, integrated tools that improve both clinical and billing processes, helping them provide even greater support for community members in need.”

ABOUT COOK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Cook County Public Health and Human Services focuses on delivering high-quality behavioral health services, including mobile crisis support and outpatient care. Their commitment to community well-being is reflected in their innovative programs and collaborative partnerships.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.