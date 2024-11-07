Questex’s Fierce Network Unveils Esteemed Judging Panel for the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, today unveils the prestigious judging panel for the 2024 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. Building on the legacy of the Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition, the expanded program celebrates trailblazers and innovators shaping the future of the network communications landscape – from wireless to broadband to cloud.

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network expressed the significance of this year’s lineup, “We’re honored to have such a distinguished lineup of industry experts. Their insights and expertise will ensure we spotlight the most forward-thinking, impactful solutions and individuals transforming our industry today.”

The Fierce Network Innovation Awards will spotlight companies and technologies that are redefining the industry and have the greatest potential to save money, engage customers and/or revolutionize networks and the industry overall.

2024 Judging Panel Highlights: This year’s esteemed panel represents the vanguard of network innovation, featuring:

Lucas Beran, Research Director, Dell'Oro Group

Melody Brue, VP & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

Roy Chua, Principal, AvidThink

Roger Entner, Founder and Lead Analyst, Recon Analytics

Avi Greengart, President, Techsponential

Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Dell'Oro Group

Joe Madden, Principal Analyst, Mobile Experts, Inc.

Dave McCarthy, Research Vice President, Cloud and Edge Services, Worldwide Infrastructure Research, IDC

Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO, and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

Monica Paolini, Founder & Principal, Senza Fili

Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Research Director, Enterprise Networking & Security, Dell’Oro Group

Chetan Sharma, Founder and CEO, Chetan Sharma Consulting

Michael Thelander, CEO and Founder, Signals Research Group

Dave Wagner, Senior Research Director, Avasant Research

Joining them are key editorial voices from Fierce Network, including Editor in Chief Elizabeth Coyne, Executive Editors Monica Alleven, Diana Goovaerts and Linda Hardesty; Senior Reporter Dan Jones; Staff Writers Masha Abarinova and Julia King; and Chief Analyst Mitch Wagner.

Award Categories for 2024

Categories span critical areas like AI, Cloud Networking, Customer Engagement, IoT, Network Test and Measurement, and more. This year introduces the Top Changemaker award, celebrating an individual who has made a transformative impact through technology, revenue, customer experience, or corporate culture.

With entries accepted through November 22, companies with groundbreaking solutions and individuals that are shaping the future of networking should apply now to be recognized by the industry’s best.

For more information on the awards program or to enter, visit https://awards.fierce-network.com/. For partnership inquiries, reach out to Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

Fierce Network Research

csoucy@questex.com