Canon Launches New imageFORMULA DR-S350NW Office Document Scanner

Melville, NY, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to get organized as Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the new imageFORMULA DR-S350NW Office Document Scanner. This compact, high-speed scanning machine is designed for versatility and can easily connect to desktop computers, compatible smartphones, and tablets. Its flexible connectivity options—including built-in dual-band Wi-Fi®, wired Ethernet, and USB—make it ideal for use among multiple users, whether for networked or local operations.

The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW is designed to help automate paper-based business processes and to help improve the efficiency of information management. It’s ideal for groups or individual users in many industries. From invoices and tax records to patient files, lab results, and transcripts, the scanner can be useful for those in government, retail franchises, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and more. Other key features include:

Fast Scanning

Scans up to 50 pages per minute and has the ability to hold up to 60 sheets in the Automatic Document Feeder. The scanner can also scan both sides of a document in a single pass, in color, grayscale, and black-and-white.

Easy to Use

QR code for Canon CaptureOnTouch Lite Web scanning software allows you to scan directly from your compatible mobile devices to a variety of final destinations over a network. No software installation is required. Read the QR code displayed on the scanner with the camera of your mobile device connected to the same network as the scanner, and CaptureOnTouch Lite Web automatically launches to scan and save data.

The scanner can be accessed using any web browser regardless of the operating system, such as Windows, MacOS or ChromeOS.

Standalone Scanning

The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW offers a large 4.3” LCD color touch panel which allows you to configure scan settings, register and perform scanning jobs, and even preview scanned results, all without having to rely on a computer.

Scalable for Large Deployments

The imageFORMULA DR-S350W can be deployed in an enterprise environment, where a fleet of scanners is centrally managed, and user access to devices or document repositories are tightly controlled.

Environmentally Conscious

EPEAT Gold rated for an environmentally conscious choice.

Availability

The imageFORMULA DR-S350NW Office Document Scanner is available now for a retail price of $945*. For more information about this product, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, pricing, and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.