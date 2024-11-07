Product Strategies of Asahi Kasei, Beijing Dayuan Nonwoven Fabric, Daiwabo, Mogul, O&M Halyard, Precision Textiles, Saudi German Nonwovens, Tenowo, Toyobo, and Unitika

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 3 - Ten Smaller Producers, August 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides updated information and data about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of Asahi Kasei, Beijing Dayuan Nonwoven Fabric Corp, Daiwabo, Mogul, O&M Halyard, Precision Textiles, Saudi German Nonwovens, Tenowo, Toyobo, and Unitika. The report also provides data on the size of the nonwovens market and the sales achieved by these ten smaller producers. Many of these producers are continuing to expand their businesses, although investment has slowed after it accelerated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Beijing Dayuan Nonwoven Fabric Corp added a new air-through bonding line in 2023, and it plans to make further investments in the coming years. Asahi Kasei completed the construction of a plant for assembling its Planova virus removal filters in 2024, and Saudi German Nonwovens is adding a new spunmelt nonwovens line which will come on stream at the end of 2024. At the same time, several other producers have launched new products, including Mogul, Tenowo and Unitika. Meanwhile, Toyobo has established a joint venture with Mitsubishi called Toyobo MC Corporation and it has transferred its nonwovens business to the new venture.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Ten smaller producers

Companies which joined the list of ten smaller producers

Companies which exited from the list of ten smaller producers

Companies which remained in the list of ten smaller producers

Geographical location

MOGUL, TURKEY

Products and markets

Investment

O&M HALYARD, USA

33 ASAHI KASEI, JAPAN

Products and markets

SAUDI GERMAN NONWOVENS, SAUDI ARABIA

TENOWO, GERMANY

Production facilities

Products and markets

Interlinings

Industrial end uses

BEIJING DAYUAN NONWOVEN FABRIC CORP, CHINA

Production facilities

Products and markets

TOYOBO, JAPAN

Polyester spunbonded nonwovens

Needlepunched nonwovens

UNITIKA, JAPAN

Products and markets

Spunbonded nonwovens

Spunlaced nonwovens

Product development

Expansion

PRECISION TEXTILES, USA

Production facilities

Products and markets

Expansion

DAIWABO, JAPAN

Products and markets

