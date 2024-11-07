Product Strategies of Asahi Kasei, Beijing Dayuan Nonwoven Fabric, Daiwabo, Mogul, O&M Halyard, Precision Textiles, Saudi German Nonwovens, Tenowo, Toyobo, and Unitika

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Nonwovens Industry: Part 3 - Ten Smaller Producers, August 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides updated information and data about the activities, investments, marketing strategies and product strategies of Asahi Kasei, Beijing Dayuan Nonwoven Fabric Corp, Daiwabo, Mogul, O&M Halyard, Precision Textiles, Saudi German Nonwovens, Tenowo, Toyobo, and Unitika. The report also provides data on the size of the nonwovens market and the sales achieved by these ten smaller producers. Many of these producers are continuing to expand their businesses, although investment has slowed after it accelerated following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.
Beijing Dayuan Nonwoven Fabric Corp added a new air-through bonding line in 2023, and it plans to make further investments in the coming years. Asahi Kasei completed the construction of a plant for assembling its Planova virus removal filters in 2024, and Saudi German Nonwovens is adding a new spunmelt nonwovens line which will come on stream at the end of 2024. At the same time, several other producers have launched new products, including Mogul, Tenowo and Unitika. Meanwhile, Toyobo has established a joint venture with Mitsubishi called Toyobo MC Corporation and it has transferred its nonwovens business to the new venture.
Who should buy this report?
- Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals
- Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export
- Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.
- Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.
- Business consultancy firms
- Textile and clothing trade associations
- Government trade bodies
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
- Ten smaller producers
- Companies which joined the list of ten smaller producers
- Companies which exited from the list of ten smaller producers
- Companies which remained in the list of ten smaller producers
- Geographical location
MOGUL, TURKEY
- Products and markets
- Investment
O&M HALYARD, USA
33 ASAHI KASEI, JAPAN
Products and markets
SAUDI GERMAN NONWOVENS, SAUDI ARABIA
TENOWO, GERMANY
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
- Interlinings
- Industrial end uses
BEIJING DAYUAN NONWOVEN FABRIC CORP, CHINA
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
TOYOBO, JAPAN
- Polyester spunbonded nonwovens
- Needlepunched nonwovens
UNITIKA, JAPAN
- Products and markets
- Spunbonded nonwovens
- Spunlaced nonwovens
- Product development
- Expansion
PRECISION TEXTILES, USA
- Production facilities
- Products and markets
- Expansion
DAIWABO, JAPAN
- Products and markets
