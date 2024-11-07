Rival Holdings Launches Defy Investments

Fort Wayne, Ind., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rival Holdings has announced the launch of Defy Investments, a newly established investment and management company focused on acquiring and growing commercial and residential construction companies.

With an emphasis on innovation and integrated solutions, Defy Investments aims to redefine industry standards through a diverse portfolio of dynamic companies. Notably, Laux Construction, a prominent general contractor acquired by Rival Holdings in June 2024, will now join the Defy portfolio.

David McDonald, Defy Investments’ President, brings over 15 years of construction industry experience, most recently serving as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Rival Holdings. McDonald’s leadership will drive Defy’s mission to enhance lives, embrace innovation, and deliver strategic impact.

“I am deeply committed to building a company that prioritizes people, embraces fresh perspectives, and operates with strategic purpose,” McDonald shared. “At Defy, our vision is to build more than just structures; we’re creating lasting value for our clients, partners, and communities. We’re dedicated to raising industry expectations and fostering a culture that’s passionate about growth and long-term success.”

Laux Construction, a Michigan-based commercial general contractor with over two decades of experience, has built a reputation for exceptional quality and client satisfaction. Known for its expertise in general contracting, construction management, and design/build, Laux’s commitment to exceeding expectations will enhance the Defy portfolio and expand its reach in the Greater Lansing area.

Looking ahead, Defy plans to expand its portfolio with companies and partners who share its dedication to people, innovation, and strategic execution. “Defy understands what it takes to excel in the residential and commercial construction sectors” McDonald added. “With every partnership, we’re making a purposeful investment in long-term growth and meaningful impact.”

Brad Crawford, CEO of Rival Holdings, emphasized the strategic importance of Defy in transforming the industry.

“Defy is more than an investment initiative; it’s a commitment to advancing the construction industry through partnerships that bring fresh ideas, adaptability, and real-world impact,” Crawford stated. “We’re excited to support innovative companies that not only lead but redefine what’s possible in residential and commercial construction.”

Defy Investments’ mission is to make a lasting impact by challenging industry norms. The company invites like-minded business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors to join in building a future that defies expectations and shapes a better tomorrow.

About Rival Holdings

Rival invests in organizations in the built ecosystem with the collective goal of catalyzing innovations that will actively transform the industry. We rival the status quo by empowering visionary companies to pursue disruptive technologies and techniques that will reshape how the built world operates. Our highly skilled team believes the return on these strategic investments will transform lives, communities, and the world for the better. For more information, visit rival.re.

About Defy Investments

Founded in 2024, Defy Investments is an investment and management company focused on acquiring and growing innovative construction companies in the commercial and residential sectors. Partnering with Defy means gaining a dedicated ally committed to helping you achieve unprecedented success. To learn more, visit defy.re.

