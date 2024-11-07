Spectrotel Expands East Coast Presence with Strategic Channel Hires

NEPTUNE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc. , a trusted provider of Managed Network Solutions and comprehensive services, including Managed Mobility, Cloud Communications, Connectivity, and Professional Services, strengthens its East Coast Channel team with the addition of John Knettles and Matthew Keaney, enhancing the company’s commitment to regional growth and partner support.

John Knettles joins Spectrotel from Vonage, bringing with him 26 years of experience in the telecom industry, with 23 of those focused entirely in the channel. He has a proven track record of achievements in various sales roles, including being a presidents club winner 15 times. John is passionate about the ever-changing landscape of technology and solving customer problems with his strategic partners.

“Spectrotel’s commitment to their customers' experience is unparalleled. Every member of the team is dedicated to delivering the best possible outcomes,” said Knettles. “The DNA of Spectrotel is all about being customer-focused and that is why I’m excited about the future because I know Spectrotel is continually innovating and pushing boundaries, while staying true to delivering unmatched customer experiences.”

“Over the past 25 years, I have consistently seen John’s unwavering dedication to his partners and customers in the Florida region,” said Robert Fish, VP of South Region Channel Sales. “This commitment is evident in his success across every company he has worked for and it's a privilege to have John as part of the Spectrotel family. I am confident he will help us continue to grow one of our most critical markets in the country.”

Matthew Keaney joins Spectrotel from Crown Castle. He brings along with him over 20 years of channel sales experience, focused on voice, data, managed services, SD-WAN, and cloud communications. As a seasoned channel manager, Keaney has proven track record of success, including 3-time ‘Channel Manager of The Year’ and multiple Presidents Club awards. He brings established long-term relationships and a passion for providing the highest level of support for partners and their customers.

“I’m excited to be part of the Spectrotel team,” said Keaney. “Spectrotel’s dedication to its customers and 100% channel-focus is paramount. Spectrotel is committed to delivering expertly crafted managed network solutions that cater to the unique needs of each business. They have a great reputation to becoming a long-term technology partner that customers can trust and couldn’t be more excited to be part of this journey.”

“Matt is another fantastic addition to our world-class team as we focus on delivering solutions to our partners and their respective markets,” said Michael Zedosky, VP of Channel Sales. “With his vast experience and deep relationships, Matt is equipped with a portfolio of best-in-breed solutions from Spectrotel, backed by unwavering client support. This combination will ensure success for all our partners in New England as we continue to invest in their growth.”

In their new roles, Knettles will strengthen Spectrotel’s channel partner and customer relationships in Florida, while Keaney will focus on the New England region. Both will drive the momentum of delivering AI technology-enabled, value-added managed network solutions across these markets, leveraging their expert human touch.