National Advertising Division Recommends Verizon Discontinue or Modify Certain Claims for Satellite-Supported Texting Services

New York, NY, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by T-Mobile US, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Verizon Communications Inc. either discontinue certain claims about satellite-supported texting services in remote locations or, alternatively, modify the advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose the necessary conditions for Verizon customers to use this feature.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD). T-Mobile argued that Verizon’s advertising reasonably conveyed the message that Verizon offers satellite-supported texting services in remote locations regardless of what phone a Verizon customer has.

The challenged advertising appeared on Verizon’s website and in three commercials, Wonder, Triumph, and Love. Each commercial depicts individuals in a remote location communicating with a loved one and ends with “Text Anywhere via Satellite” and a small font disclosure reading “Satellite connectivity requires select smartphones. Must be outside w/line of sight to satellite; might not work in parts of Alaska.” NAD determined that the disclosure in Verizon’s commercials is not clear and conspicuous and is unlikely to be read and understood by consumers.

On Verizon’s website, prospective customers are informed that they can “text anywhere with satellite” as one of the “get more” benefits offered to Verizon customers. Verizon’s website provides some details about the material conditions of this text by satellite service, however, NAD concluded the disclosures on the website are not clear and conspicuous.

For these reasons, NAD found Verizon’s advertising reasonably conveys that customers can use satellite-supported texting services in remote locations and not that it is limited to Apple devices that can operate the latest mobile software. Therefore, NAD recommended that:

Verizon discontinue the challenged claim, or

Modify the advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose, in close proximity to claims about satellite service in remote locations, that consumers must use or purchase specific new model smartphones and use updated software to access the service.

In its advertiser statement, Verizon stated that it “appreciates NAD’s attention to this matter and will comply with the SWIFT decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.