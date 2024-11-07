Lincoln Tech and Johnson Controls Partnership Delivers Over 500 Skilled Building Trade Hires Nationwide Since 2018

PARSIPPANY, NJ – November 7, 2024, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced that its partnership with Johnson Controls has resulted in more than 500 job placements for skilled building trade graduates since 2018. At a recent series of recruiting events, more than 100 Lincoln Tech students received job offers from Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings. This milestone highlights the ongoing success of the organizations’ collaboration in addressing the growing skills gap in the building technology industry, providing essential career opportunities for the next generation of skilled professionals.

“Johnson Controls has been a valued employer partner since we first began offering Johnson Controls Prep training more than six years ago,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Through that training, and through the JCI Academy, they have helped hundreds of our graduates begin rewarding careers that have a profound impact on the communities they serve. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership by expanding the JCI Academy to a second campus, and we thank Johnson Controls for its ongoing support of our students and our mission.”

This summer’s recruiting events took place at 10 different Lincoln Tech campuses, and over 400 electrical students were interviewed by Johnson Controls representatives. More than 100 of those interviews resulted in job offers. Since the launch of the collaboration in 2018, Johnson Controls has added more than 500 Lincoln graduates to its workforce. The employer also reports a retention rate of higher than 90% for those hired directly through Lincoln Tech.

"Connecting with so many enthusiastic and talented future building technicians at our inaugural Early Career Acceleration Days was incredibly invigorating,” says Mike Schade, Vice President of Human Resources at Johnson Controls. “The need for skilled professionals in building technology is more urgent than ever, and events like these are driving entry into the trades. By offering hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies, we’re equipping the next generation to build smarter, more sustainable and healthier environments."

Lincoln Tech and Johnson Controls have set a target of at least 300 additional new hires for Johnson Controls in 2025, and recently launched Johnson Controls Academy program at its Denver, Colorado campus. The JCI Academy is a six-week intensive training program for newly hired technicians, focused on security installation and fire services systems, and provides a pathway to employment at Johnson Controls locations throughout the United States. Johnson Controls covers the JCI Academy tuition, housing and relocation expenses for eligible students* in an effort to continue bridging the skills gap in the building technology field.

The Academy program is also available at the Columbia, Maryland campus. The security installation and fire services fields are in demand across the country, and the electrical field in general is projected to add 735,000 positions nationwide by 2032.**

In addition to JCI Academy training in Denver, Colorado and Columbia, Maryland, Johnson Controls Prep training is offered at Lincoln Tech’s campuses in Mahwah, Moorestown and Union, New Jersey; Queens, New York; East Windsor, New Britain and Shelton, Connecticut; East Point and Marietta, Georgia; Grand Prairie, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Melrose Park, Illinois; and Allentown, Pennsylvania.

* See lincolntech.edu for complete terms and conditions.

** Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of November 5, 2024.

