Experimental category aircraft safety record at all-time best

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experimental category aircraft fatal accidents dropped to historic lows over the 12-month period ending in September 2024, with the Experimental Aircraft Association reporting that safety programs are contributing to the decrease to levels beneath the Federal Aviation Administration’s yearly not-to-exceed goal.

For the federal fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration reported there were 37 fatal accidents in experimental category aircraft over the preceding 12 months, including 29 in amateur-built aircraft. The FAA during that period also maintained a continually lower not-to-exceed goal each year, with the total fatal accidents well below the most recent goal of 46 for the period ending in September 2024. That compares to 61 total accidents – 40 in amateur-built aircraft – during a similar 12-month period a decade ago.

“FAA officials have taken notice of these improved safety figures,” said Sean Elliott, EAA’s vice president of advocacy and safety. “Agency officials have remarked to us how EAA’s programs have helped build the safety culture that leads to these positive numbers. It a positive foundation, also reflected in overall general aviation safety, on which the entire flying community can build even further progress.”

The annual FAA flight activity survey shows that flying hours increased, even as the number of fatal accidents decreased significantly. As a reference point, homebuilt fatal accident total has been cut by nearly 30 over the past decade, from 527 in the period from 2005-14 to 329 from 2015-24.

EAA has worked closely with the FAA to reduce fatal accidents through participation in the FAA General Aviation Joint Safety Committee. Efforts have also included thousands of copies of the EAA Flight Test Manual, now with its new Second Edition released this fall, in the hands of amateur-built aircraft owners; the increasing use of an additional safety pilot during initial flight testing in amateur-built aircraft; and a Non-Builder Owners’ Guide for subsequent owners of amateur-built aircraft. Other EAA safety initiatives ranging from regular safety webinars have also put the spotlight on safety for experimental category aircraft.

Experimental aircraft accident totals also again compare favorably to many other recreational pursuits that carry risk factors, ranging from boating to E-bikes.

