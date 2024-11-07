Postal Realty to Participate in the Nareit’s REITworld: 2024 Annual Conference & Southwest IDEAS Conference

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Nareit’s REITworld: 2024 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV from Tuesday, November 19, 2024 through Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The Company will host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

The Company will also present at the 2024 Southwest IDEAS Conference in Dallas, TX on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty Trust’s website Postal Realty Trust - Investors - Events & Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event. The Company will also host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,000 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com

Phone: (516) 232-8900