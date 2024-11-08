Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement





Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 904 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 31 October 2024 2 100 33.29 33.40 33.20 69 909 1 November 2024 414 33.36 33.40 33.24 13 811 4 November 2024 1 386 33.18 33.30 33.08 45 987 5 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 November 2024 3 700 33.06 33.60 32.76 122 322 Total 7 600 252 030





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 31 October 2024 2 122 33.48 33.56 33.40 71 045 1 November 2024 578 33.45 33.50 33.40 19 334 4 November 2024 600 33.45 33.50 33.40 20 070 5 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 November 2024 2 604 33.75 34.10 33.50 87 885 Total 5 904 198 334

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 52 034 shares.

On 6 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 864 163 own shares, or 3.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

