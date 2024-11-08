Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 904 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 October 2024
|2 100
|33.29
|33.40
|33.20
|69 909
|1 November 2024
|414
|33.36
|33.40
|33.24
|13 811
|4 November 2024
|1 386
|33.18
|33.30
|33.08
|45 987
|5 November 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 November 2024
|3 700
|33.06
|33.60
|32.76
|122 322
|Total
|7 600
|252 030
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|31 October 2024
|2 122
|33.48
|33.56
|33.40
|71 045
|1 November 2024
|578
|33.45
|33.50
|33.40
|19 334
|4 November 2024
|600
|33.45
|33.50
|33.40
|20 070
|5 November 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 November 2024
|2 604
|33.75
|34.10
|33.50
|87 885
|Total
|5 904
|198 334
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 52 034 shares.
On 6 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 864 163 own shares, or 3.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
