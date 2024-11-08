Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 904 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
31 October 20242 10033.2933.4033.2069 909
1 November 202441433.3633.4033.2413 811
4 November 20241 38633.1833.3033.0845 987
5 November 202400.000.000.000
6 November 20243 70033.0633.6032.76122 322
Total7 600   252 030


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
31 October 20242 12233.4833.5633.4071 045
1 November 202457833.4533.5033.4019 334
4 November 202460033.4533.5033.4020 070
5 November 202400.000.000.000
6 November 20242 60433.7534.1033.5087 885
Total5 904   198 334

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 52 034 shares.

On 6 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 864 163 own shares, or 3.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

