Online Travel Accommodations Market Report 2024 Reveals the Global Number of Travel App Downloads Surpassed 3 Billion In 2023

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Growth Driven by Digital Travel Platforms

Digital travel platforms, particularly OTAs, are expanding their market share, with platforms like Booking.com and Airbnb showing notable year-over-year growth in bookings and revenue. This shift reflects consumers' strong preference for digital convenience, competitive prices, and simplified booking processes.

Mobile and AI Transform the Travel Booking Experience

Mobile devices are increasingly critical for travel bookings, with over one-third of global bookings made via mobile apps and websites. Mobile check-ins, digital room keys, and AI tools are popular among travelers, with 40% using AI for planning and many hotels utilizing it for personalized services and operational efficiency.

Direct Bookings Struggle Against OTA Growth

Despite hotels' efforts to boost direct bookings through loyalty programs, OTAs remain popular due to their wide options and ease of comparison, leading to a slight decrease in direct booking market share.

Questions Covered

How much time did global travellers spend on hotel websites on average in April 2023?

Which region in the EU saw the highest number of short-stay accommodation bookings in early 2024?

What share of hotels globally were interested in using AI applications in 2023?

How many pages did global travellers view on average in the 45 days before making a hotel booking?

Which travel booking app led the U.S. market in 2023?

Company Coverage:

Booking.com

Airbnb

Trip.com

Expedia

Hilton

Tripadvisor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview

Total Revenue of Booking.com, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Gross Travel Booking Value of Booking.com, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Number of Annual Booking.com App Users, in millions, 2018-2023

Airbnb Revenue Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Airbnb's Gross Bookings Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023

Trip.com's Corporate Travel Revenue, in USD million, Q1 2023 & Q1 2024

Share of Hotel Reservations from Direct Bookings, in %, 2022 & 2023

Share of Online Booking Revenue from Direct Channels, in %, 2023

OTA, Direct, and Offline Hotel Bookings Making Up Total Bookings, in %, 2022 & 2023

Share of Direct Bookings Making Up Total Hotel Bookings, in %, 2023

Number of Travel App Downloads, in billions, 2022 & 2023

Annual Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Categories, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2023

Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Apps from 2019, by app Type, in % of Growth, 2023

Share of Potential AI Application Use of Hotels, in %, 2023

Share of AI Technology Used by Hotels for Environmental Protection, in %, 2023

AI Use Cases in Travel, in % of Travelers, October 2023

Number of Hotel Check-Ins of "Hilton" Through App , in millions, June 2022 & June 2023

Share of Travelers Who Want the Option to Use a Digital Hotel Room Key, in %, June 2024

Average Time Travelers Spent on Resources Used on the Path to a Travel Purchase, in Minutes, April 2023

Share of Travelers Who Visit an OTA Prior to Travel Purchase, by Travel Purchase Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Resources Used Leading Up to Travel Purchase, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Where Travelers Made a Travel Purchase for Their Most Recent Trip, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Average Number of Pages Viewed by Travelers in the 45 Days Leading Up to Travel Purchase, by Website Type, in Pages, April 2023

Components That Travelers Who Booked Multiple Trip Components Booked First, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Travel Guests Who Are More Likely Than Average to Be Influenced by Advertising, by Guest Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023

Breakdown of Where Hotel Guests Booked Their Trip, in %, April 2023

Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to Visit an OTA Next After Visiting a Hotel Or Airline Website Or App, in %, April 2023

Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to Visit Another Travel Website Such as an Airline, Hotel, or Meta Travel Website Next After Visiting an OTA, in %, April 2023

4. Europe Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview

4.1. Regional

Annual Growth of Guest Nights Booked via Top 4 Platforms, by Year, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2021 & 2022

4.2. EU Regional

Nights Spent in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked Via Online Platforms, in millions, Q2 2018-Q2 2024

Nights Spent in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked Via Online Platforms, in millions, in % of Month-on-Month Change, April 2024-June 2024

Most Popular Regions for Short-Term Rental Accommodation Booked Via Online Platforms, by Number of Nights, in millions, Q1 2024

5. North America Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview

5.1. U.S.

Share of Hotels Making Up OTA Gross Bookings, in %, 2023

Breakdown of the Travel Booking Apps Market, in %, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3dp03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.