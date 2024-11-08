Online Travel Accommodations Market Report 2024 Reveals the Global Number of Travel App Downloads Surpassed 3 Billion In 2023

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Growth Driven by Digital Travel Platforms
Digital travel platforms, particularly OTAs, are expanding their market share, with platforms like Booking.com and Airbnb showing notable year-over-year growth in bookings and revenue. This shift reflects consumers' strong preference for digital convenience, competitive prices, and simplified booking processes.
Mobile and AI Transform the Travel Booking Experience
Mobile devices are increasingly critical for travel bookings, with over one-third of global bookings made via mobile apps and websites. Mobile check-ins, digital room keys, and AI tools are popular among travelers, with 40% using AI for planning and many hotels utilizing it for personalized services and operational efficiency.
Direct Bookings Struggle Against OTA Growth
Despite hotels' efforts to boost direct bookings through loyalty programs, OTAs remain popular due to their wide options and ease of comparison, leading to a slight decrease in direct booking market share.
Questions Covered
- How much time did global travellers spend on hotel websites on average in April 2023?
- Which region in the EU saw the highest number of short-stay accommodation bookings in early 2024?
- What share of hotels globally were interested in using AI applications in 2023?
- How many pages did global travellers view on average in the 45 days before making a hotel booking?
- Which travel booking app led the U.S. market in 2023?
Company Coverage:
- Booking.com
- Airbnb
- Trip.com
- Expedia
- Hilton
- Tripadvisor
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Global Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview
- Total Revenue of Booking.com, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023
- Gross Travel Booking Value of Booking.com, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023
- Number of Annual Booking.com App Users, in millions, 2018-2023
- Airbnb Revenue Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023
- Airbnb's Gross Bookings Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2023
- Trip.com's Corporate Travel Revenue, in USD million, Q1 2023 & Q1 2024
- Share of Hotel Reservations from Direct Bookings, in %, 2022 & 2023
- Share of Online Booking Revenue from Direct Channels, in %, 2023
- OTA, Direct, and Offline Hotel Bookings Making Up Total Bookings, in %, 2022 & 2023
- Share of Direct Bookings Making Up Total Hotel Bookings, in %, 2023
- Number of Travel App Downloads, in billions, 2022 & 2023
- Annual Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Categories, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2023
- Growth of Downloads of Travel Booking Apps from 2019, by app Type, in % of Growth, 2023
- Share of Potential AI Application Use of Hotels, in %, 2023
- Share of AI Technology Used by Hotels for Environmental Protection, in %, 2023
- AI Use Cases in Travel, in % of Travelers, October 2023
- Number of Hotel Check-Ins of "Hilton" Through App , in millions, June 2022 & June 2023
- Share of Travelers Who Want the Option to Use a Digital Hotel Room Key, in %, June 2024
- Average Time Travelers Spent on Resources Used on the Path to a Travel Purchase, in Minutes, April 2023
- Share of Travelers Who Visit an OTA Prior to Travel Purchase, by Travel Purchase Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023
- Resources Used Leading Up to Travel Purchase, in % of Travelers, April 2023
- Where Travelers Made a Travel Purchase for Their Most Recent Trip, in % of Travelers, April 2023
- Average Number of Pages Viewed by Travelers in the 45 Days Leading Up to Travel Purchase, by Website Type, in Pages, April 2023
- Components That Travelers Who Booked Multiple Trip Components Booked First, in % of Travelers, April 2023
- Travel Guests Who Are More Likely Than Average to Be Influenced by Advertising, by Guest Type, in % of Travelers, April 2023
- Breakdown of Where Hotel Guests Booked Their Trip, in %, April 2023
- Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to Visit an OTA Next After Visiting a Hotel Or Airline Website Or App, in %, April 2023
- Share of Travelers That Are Most Likely to Visit Another Travel Website Such as an Airline, Hotel, or Meta Travel Website Next After Visiting an OTA, in %, April 2023
4. Europe Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview
4.1. Regional
- Annual Growth of Guest Nights Booked via Top 4 Platforms, by Year, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2021 & 2022
4.2. EU Regional
- Nights Spent in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked Via Online Platforms, in millions, Q2 2018-Q2 2024
- Nights Spent in Short-Stay Accommodation Booked Via Online Platforms, in millions, in % of Month-on-Month Change, April 2024-June 2024
- Most Popular Regions for Short-Term Rental Accommodation Booked Via Online Platforms, by Number of Nights, in millions, Q1 2024
5. North America Online Travel Accommodations Market Overview
5.1. U.S.
- Share of Hotels Making Up OTA Gross Bookings, in %, 2023
- Breakdown of the Travel Booking Apps Market, in %, 2023
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3dp03
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.