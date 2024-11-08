Brazil Hydraulics Market Outlook, Revenue, Trends, Forecast & Companies Analysis 2024 - Brazilian Hydraulics Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% During 2024-30

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Hydraulics Market | Outlook, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Value, Industry, Size, Forecast & Companies | Market Forecast By Components, By Type, By End User And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Brazil's hydraulics market experienced steady growth from 2020 to 2023, driven by key infrastructure projects, such as the 59 new initiatives announced by the Brazilian Ministry of Infrastructure in 2019 under the PPI Program, with an estimated investment of $10 billion.

This growth was further fuelled by the flourishing industrial sector, with automotive production increasing from 2.01 million units in 2020 to 2.33 million units in 2023, and industrial robot installations rising from 1,595 units in 2020 to 1,858 units in 2022.



Additionally, investments in Brazil's mining sector, such as the FIP Strategic Minerals Investment Fund aiming to raise over $200 million, have boosted demand for mining equipment to meet escalating production targets efficiently and sustainably. As mining activities and equipment requirements are expected to rise accordingly, the hydraulics market in Brazil is poised for substantial expansion.



Brazil Hydraulics Market Overview



The Brazilian Hydraulics Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2024E-30F. Brazil hydraulics market is on the brink of substantial expansion in the upcoming years, fuelled by several factors driving demand across crucial sectors. A pivotal catalyst is Brazilian government's plan to construct 2 million affordable homes by 2026, through the relaunch of the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" housing program targeting lower-income individuals. This increase in construction activities, including affordable housing and commercial buildings, would boost the demand for construction equipment such as excavators, bulldozers, and cranes. These machines are essential for a wide range of construction projects, consequently driving up the demand for hydraulics.



Brazil Hydraulics Market Share



Additionally, the mining sector is projected to see investments of $50 billion between 2023 and 2027, along with upcoming offshore projects such as Buzios 7 and Mero 4 in 2025. These developments would further boost the hydraulics market, essential for construction. Moreover, Brazil's deepwater pre-salt fields account for 75% of national oil production, with total production projected to reach 4.9 million barrels per day by 2032, primarily driven by these fields.



Investments in oil and gas exploration and production are anticipated to reach $428 billion to $474 billion during this period. This substantial investment would significantly boost the demand for hydraulic systems, as they are essential for the efficient and effective operation of drilling rigs, production platforms, and other equipment crucial to oil and gas extraction and processing activities. Furthermore, Brazil's agricultural sector achieved several records in 2023.



Despite lower prices and higher input costs, grain production (including cereals, legumes, and oilseeds) increased by over 16%, reaching 323.8 million tons. With sustained high international demand, grain exports grew by nearly 25%. This surge in agricultural output and exports would drive the demand for hydraulic systems, as they are vital for operating modern agricultural machinery and equipment needed to handle increased production and maintain efficiency in farming operations.



Market Segmentation by Components



Hydraulic pumps hold the highest share in the hydraulics market owing to their fundamental role in converting mechanical power into hydraulic energy, which is essential for operating hydraulic systems. These pumps provide the necessary pressure and flow of hydraulic fluid that drives actuators like cylinders and motors, enabling machinery to perform heavy lifting, precise movements, and other critical functions.



Market Segmentation by Types



Mobile hydraulics hold a significant share in the hydraulics market owing to their extensive application in various mobile equipment and vehicles which includes hydraulic systems used in construction machinery, agricultural equipment, mining vehicles, forestry machinery, and material handling equipment like forklifts. Mobile hydraulics provide crucial functionalities such as lifting, pushing, pulling, steering, and braking, essential for the efficient operation of these vehicles and equipment.



Market Segmentation by End User



The construction sector holds the highest share in the hydraulics market due to its extensive reliance on hydraulic systems for a wide range of heavy-duty applications. Hydraulic equipment is essential for operating machinery such as excavators, bulldozers, cranes, loaders, and concrete pumps, which are integral to construction activities.



