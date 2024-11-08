The Future of Consumer Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Farming, Food, e-Commerce, In-store Retail and Hospitality

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: The Future of Consumer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Areas covered in this report include the future of farming, the future of food, the future of ecommerce, and the future of in-store retail and hospitality.

The consumer sector will become increasingly personalized and use automation to improve productivity and sustainability.



Key Highlights

Precision agriculture techniques will used to protect food security and reduce environmental pressures. Hydroponic vertical farms will stack crops to maximize output and use technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to minimize inputs. Innovations like using bees to deliver pesticides and laser scarecrows will protect the environment from harmful chemicals.

People turn to plant-based diets and alternative proteins to reduce their impact on the agriculture sector and the effects of climate change. Alternative protein sources will be produced with technologies like 3D printing, and companies like The Better Meat Co will bring fermentation to the forefront of public dietary trends.

Demographic challenges will lead to the wider adoption of service robots. Restaurants and retail spaces will become interconnected and digitalized using technologies like IoT, robotics, and AI. These technologies will be used to improve productivity and personalization.

Scope

Various factors, including demographic stresses, food shortages, changing consumer demands, and sustainability issues, will drive changes and innovations in the consumer industry. Sectors like agriculture, foodservice, and retail must adapt to these changes. The report examines how technologies, including 3D printing, super-apps, and lasers, will transform the consumer sector. The world will appear very different by 2035 as we understand how technological innovations are already beginning to pave the way for the future of the consumer sector.

The Future of Consumer report provides market forecasts and case study innovations for four sectors in the consumer industry: farming, food, ecommerce, and in-store retail and hospitality. It also evaluates the global outlook of the sector and how health and lifestyle choices, the need to reduce food wastage, climate change, and demographic shifts will impact the consumer sector.

