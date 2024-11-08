Ceiling Tiles Market to Reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Increasing Demand for Aesthetic and Functional Applications in Commercial and Residential Sectors |Research by S&S Insider

Austin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the growth of the Ceiling Tiles market?

According to S&S Insider Research, The Ceiling Tiles Market Size was valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The ceiling tiles market is seeing growth driven by advances in design and functionality, with rising demand in the commercial, healthcare, educational, and residential sectors due to key features like sound absorption, fire resistance, and thermal insulation. Companies are emphasizing eco-friendly materials and energy efficiency, with products like Rockfon's Blanka and Sonar tiles combining acoustics and aesthetics. Notable developments include a 2024 South Dakota school project, where ceiling tiles were painted for fundraising, and Saint-Gobain India's new 2021 facility in Jhagadia, boosting local production to meet regional demand and enhance sustainability efforts. These initiatives reflect the industry's commitment to innovation, market expansion, and sustainability.





Top 10 Companies Operating in the Ceiling Tiles Industry Worldwide

Armstrong World Industries USG Corporation Saint-Gobain Rockfon Chicago Metallic Corporation Knauf AMF Beijing New Building Material Beiyuan Group FunderMax OWA Ceiling Systems

Which segment dominated the Ceiling Tiles Market?

The acoustic ceiling tiles segment dominated the ceiling tiles market in 2023 with a market share of 60%. Acoustic ceiling tiles, primarily used for sound absorption, noise reduction, and creating more comfortable environments, are widely adopted in commercial spaces such as offices, auditoriums, schools, and hospitals. The growing demand for noise control solutions in these spaces, combined with advancements in acoustic materials, is contributing to the dominance of this segment. Additionally, the rising preference for improved acoustics in home theaters and residential settings also supports the growth of acoustic ceiling tiles.

Key Segments:

By Product Type

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

By Material Type

Mineral Fiber

Metal

Gypsum

Wood

Others

By Installation Type

Suspended/Drop

Surface Mounted

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Retail

Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment

Offices

Healthcare

Educational Institutions

Others

Industrial

What are the driving factors of the Ceiling Tiles market?

The increasing demand for commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure is a major driver for the ceiling tiles market. Construction activities worldwide, fueled by urbanization and economic growth, have significantly raised the need for ceiling solutions, especially in growing cities across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

As energy efficiency becomes a priority in building design, ceiling tiles are playing a critical role in reducing heating and cooling costs. High-performance ceiling tiles, especially those with thermal insulation properties, are sought after for their energy-saving potential, leading to their widespread adoption.

With changing architectural trends, there is a growing emphasis on aesthetics, with ceiling tiles now playing a key role in enhancing the overall design of buildings. Modern, customizable ceiling tiles that offer both functional and decorative benefits are gaining popularity among architects and consumers alike.

Ceiling Tiles Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS • Growing Demand for High-Performance Acoustic and Thermal Solutions Propels Ceiling Tiles Market Growth Across Commercial Spaces



• Rapid Urbanization and Increasing Construction Activities Drive the Demand for Ceiling Tiles in Residential and Commercial Buildings Restraints • High Raw Material Costs and Supply Chain Constraints Pose Challenges for Ceiling Tile Manufacturers' Profitability

What are the opportunities in the Ceiling Tiles market?

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil offer significant opportunities for market expansion due to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing construction industry. These regions are expected to witness high demand for both residential and commercial ceiling solutions.

The growing demand for smart buildings offers opportunities for ceiling tile manufacturers to integrate IoT devices and sensors into their products. Smart ceiling tiles that monitor and manage indoor air quality, lighting, and energy consumption can add value to buildings and attract tech-savvy consumers.

Which region dominated the Ceiling Tiles market?

In 2023, North America dominated the global ceiling tiles market, holding a 40% share. This dominance is primarily driven by robust demand across both commercial and residential sectors, fueled by continuous infrastructure development in the United States and Canada. The region's preference for acoustic and energy-efficient ceiling solutions in office spaces, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions has further strengthened its market position. Prominent companies such as Armstrong World Industries and USG Corporation, based in North America, contribute to this leadership by providing innovative, high-quality products. Moreover, North America's commitment to green building practices and sustainable construction, with offerings that comply with LEED standards, has reinforced its commanding presence in the global ceiling tiles market.

Recent Developments:

May 2023: Ecophon, a leader in acoustical ceiling solutions, announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in India. This strategic move positioned them to cater directly to the growing Indian market with their award-winning ceiling tiles.

a leader in acoustical ceiling solutions, announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in India. This strategic move positioned them to cater directly to the growing Indian market with their award-winning ceiling tiles. April 2023: Focusing on innovation, USG Corporation launched a new line of acoustical ceiling tiles called QuietSpace. These tiles boasted superior sound absorption capabilities, promising to reduce noise levels in commercial spaces.

The global ceiling tiles market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the demand for enhanced acoustics, energy efficiency, and aesthetic appeal in modern buildings. Key market players are continuously innovating to meet the growing need for eco-friendly, sustainable, and smart ceiling solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Ceiling Tiles Market Segmentation, by Product Type

8. Ceiling Tiles Market Segmentation, by Material Type

9. Ceiling Tiles Market Segmentation, by Installation Type

10. Ceiling Tiles Market Segmentation, by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

