Elizabeth Jones Named a ‘2024 Women Innovator’

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York’s Hudson Valley for more than 132 years, is pleased to announce that Elizabeth (Liz) Jones, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, has been named one of Westfair Business Journal’s 2024 Women Innovators.

Jones joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2016 as 1st Vice President, Director of Branch and Deposit Operations. In 2018, she was given the responsibility of Loan Operations, and in 2021, she was promoted to SVP, Director of Operations following the completion of several significant operational projects including the oversight of the Bank's core conversion. Jones’ work, strong leadership skills and ability to handle challenges of the highest level make her an integral member of Orange Bank & Trust’s management team.

Jones oversees all bank and loan operations, working with the entire Orange Bank & Trust team to leverage the company's unique structure and product offerings in support of client needs. In addition, she oversees the Compliance department and Facilities.

“One of Liz’s biggest strengths is strategic vision, which is a critical area for the success of Orange Bank & Trust Company. She is responsible for turning strategy into real results time and time again, and her judgement and instincts have helped her move operational areas of the Bank forward,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orange Bank & Trust Company. “She consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to the Orange Bank & Trust brand.”

Women have been innovators in various fields throughout history, making significant contributions to science, technology, arts, and many other areas. Westfair Business Journal’s 2024 Women Innovators brings together the transformative power of female leadership that will connect a variety of super women who take initiative, drive positive change and redefine the workplace experience across all industries.

Jones said, “I am grateful to be recognized by Westfair Business Journals and humbled to be in the company of my esteemed fellow honorees. Orange Bank & Trust has a long-standing reputation for exceptional service and commitment to its clients, and I am proud to be a member of the team and thank them for their ongoing support.”

