Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Regional President, Joseph A. Ruhl to Senior Executive Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), today announced the promotion of Joseph A. Ruhl to Senior Executive Vice President, recognizing his outstanding leadership, exceptional performance, and significant contributions to the Bank’s continued growth in the Westchester County and Lower Hudson Valley markets.

Ruhl joined the Bank in 2015 as Regional President for Westchester County, leading the commercial expansion that helped grow regional deposits. He has played a central role in strengthening the Bank’s deposit-gathering efforts, supporting frontline teams, and expanding business development across both Westchester and the Northern Hudson Valley markets. He has also been instrumental in advancing the Bank’s presence in Yonkers through the newly formed Business Advisory Council.

“Joe has been a tremendous leader for our organization,” said Michael J. Gilfeather, President and CEO. “His leadership in expanding our presence in Westchester, his deep commitment to our clients, and his ability to cultivate strong relationships across the Bank make him exceptionally deserving of this promotion. We are grateful for his dedication and excited for the impact he will continue to have in this role.”

“I’m incredibly honored to take on this new role and continue supporting the exceptional teams and clients that define our Bank,” said Ruhl. “Orange Bank & Trust’s commitment to relationship banking and community partnership inspires everything we do, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help drive our next phase of growth.”

Before joining Orange Bank & Trust, Ruhl practiced law and spent a significant portion of his career at Hudson Valley Bank, where he served as First Senior Vice President and Division Executive overseeing the Legal Services Division. He holds a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University.

Ruhl is deeply engaged in his local community serving as the secretary of the Italian American Forum and a Director of the Columbian Lawyers Association of Westchester County. He is the Chairman Emeritus and Former President of the Board of Trustees of the St. Philip the Apostle Foundation, and a former member of the Paralegal Advisory Board at Mercy University. He is a member of multiple bar associations and a frequent lecturer on attorney banking topics including IOLA and escrow accounts and business law.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.7 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.

Joseph A. Ruhl has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President at Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Contact: Candice Varetoni VP Marketing Officer cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68cc28c6-cc01-468b-ba25-046ed4aea973