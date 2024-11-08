OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) (“OptimumBank” or the “Company”) today reported robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company achieved net income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023. This reflects significant growth in both earnings and profitability year-over-year.

Key Financial Highlights:

● Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 reached $8.962 million, a significant increase of 51.5% from $5.914 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 44.9% rise in average interest-earning assets. ● Net interest margin increased to 3.96%, up from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets and the impact of higher costs on interest-bearing deposits. ● Noninterest income increased to $1.115 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 22.4% increase from $911,000 for the same period in 2023, driven mainly by higher service charges and an increase in other noninterest income.

Asset and Deposit Growth:

● Gross loans expanded to $778million as of September 30, 2024, from as of December 31, 2023, reflecting solid business growth. ● Total deposits grew by 26.1% to $806.5 million, from $639.5 million for December 31, 2023. The increase is driven by both noninterest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits, which rose by 134.5% to $285.7 million.

Capital Position:

● The Tier 1 capital to total assets ratio improved to 10.38% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 10.00% at the end of 2023, reflecting a strong capital base supporting continued growth.

Chairman of the Board Commentary

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to report robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategy. Our net income reached $3.3 million, or $0.34 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. This significant improvement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders while enhancing operational efficiency.”

“Our net interest income grew to $8.962 million, representing a strong increase of 51.5% from $5.914 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven primarily by a 44.9% increase in average interest-earning assets. Additionally, we experienced an improvement in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.96% from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023, showcasing our effective asset utilization despite rising costs associated with interest-bearing deposits.”

“We also achieved noteworthy growth in noninterest income, which rose to $1.115 million—up 22.4% from $911,000 in the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributed to higher service charges and an increase in other noninterest income, underscoring the strength of our diversified revenue streams. Concurrently, our noninterest expenses increased by 45.0% to $5.285 million, largely due to investments in salaries, employee benefits, and data processing costs, which are critical to supporting our growth initiatives. In short order, many of the added expenses are expected to generate additional income, as much of these expenses went toward expanding our SBA department and enhanced software to provide additional treasury management tools to our customers.”

“On the asset side, our gross loans expanded to $778 million, reflecting strong demand for our lending products. Total deposits grew by 26.1% to $806.5 million, driven by a substantial 134.5% increase in time deposits.”

“As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about our ability to build on these achievements and sustain our growth momentum. We have also commenced our active ATM offering, which is regularly providing us with additional capital to support our balance sheet. We are grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders and remain dedicated to enhancing our market position through strategic lending, disciplined expense management, and operational innovation.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change Average interest-earning assets $ 904,772 $ 624,412 44.9 % Net interest income $ 8,962 $ 5,914 51.6 % Net interest margin 3.96 % 3.79 % 17 bps

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.962 million, reflecting a 51.5% increase from $5.914 million in the third quarter of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 44.9% increase in average interest-earning assets from the prior year, contributing significantly to the rise in net interest income. The net interest margin improved to 3.96% from 3.79%, up by 17 basis points, demonstrating effective asset utilization and growth despite increased interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest Income

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Service charges and fees $ 990 $ 881 $ 2,822 $ 2,359 Other $ 125 $ 30 $ 733 $ 53 Total noninterest income $ 1,115 $ 911 $ 3,555 $ 2,412

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.115 million, a 22.4% increase from $911,000 in the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher service charges and fees, which rose to $990,000 from $881,000 in the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, there was a significant increase in other noninterest income, which grew to $125,000 from $30,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $3.555 million, a substantial increase of 47.4% compared to $2.412 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was again primarily due to higher service charges and fees, which increased to $2.822 million from $2.359 million year-over-year, coupled with a notable rise in other noninterest income, which jumped to $733,000 from $53,000 in the previous year.

Noninterest Expense

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,078 $ 2,141 $ 8,958 $ 6,148 Professional fees $ 266 $ 161 $ 699 $ 529 Occupancy and equipment $ 234 $ 204 $ 642 $ 581 Data processing $ 574 $ 455 $ 1,702 $ 1,206 Regulatory assessment $ 241 $ 89 $ 593 $ 522 Litigation Settlement — — — $ 375 Other $ 892 $ 601 $ 2,484 $ 1,614 Total noninterest expenses $ 5,285 $ 3,651 $ 15,078 $ 10,975

Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, reached $15.1 million, up 37.4% from $11.0 million in the same period in 2023. This increase reflects strategic investments to support the bank’s expansion and prepare for continued growth.

A large portion of this increase was driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, which rose to $9.0 million from $6.1 million, reflecting the bank’s commitment to building a workforce capable of managing our expanding service offerings. Data processing expenses also grew from $1.2 million to $1.7 million, due to investments in advanced treasury management software. This new software enables us to better support our current clients’ needs and attract new clients, generating additional fee income as we expand our treasury management capabilities.

Further contributing to the rise in expenses were increases in regulatory assessments, up from $522,000 to $593,000, and professional fees, which rose to $699,000 from $529,000. These costs reflect both heightened compliance efforts in line with the bank’s growing operations and the specialized expertise needed to scale our services. Together, these investments in talent, technology, and compliance are part of our strategy to position the bank for sustainable growth, allowing us to serve a broader client base while moving closer to our goal of becoming a $1 billion institution.

Loans and Credit Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change Gross Loans $ 778,058 $ 680,071 14.4 % Less: Net Deferred Loan Fees and Costs $ (807 ) $ (1,294 ) (38 )% Less: Allowance for Credit Losses $ (8,337 ) $ (7,683 ) 8.5 % Loans, Net $ 768,914 $ 671,094 14.6 %





Change in Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Type Beginning Balance Credit Loss Expense (Income) Charge-offs Recoveries Ending Balance Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 $ 8,337 Residential Real Estate $ 970 $ 265 $ — $ — $ 1,235 Multi-Family Real Estate $ 712 $ 114 $ — $ — $ 826 Commercial Real Estate $ 4,303 $ (803 ) $ — $ — $ 3,500 Land and Construction $ 1,677 $ 605 $ — $ — $ 2,282 Commercial $ 134 $ 47 $ — $ — $ 181 Consumer $ 412 $ 181 $ (366 ) $ 86 $ 313





Loan Type Beginning Balance Credit Loss Expense (Income) Charge-offs Recoveries Ending Balance Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 $ 7,200 Residential Real Estate $ 883 $ (113 ) $ — $ — $ 770 Multi-Family Real Estate $ 1,037 $ 184 $ — $ — $ 1,221 Commercial Real Estate $ 2,802 $ 620 $ — $ — $ 3,422 Land and Construction $ 680 $ 194 $ — $ — $ 874 Commercial $ 135 $ 102 $ (10 ) $ — $ 227 Consumer $ 1,108 $ 337 $ (872 ) $ 113 $ 686





Nine Months Ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31,

2023 September 30, 2023 % Change December 31, 2023 % Change September 30, 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 8,337 $ 7,683 $ 7,200 8.5 % 15.8 %

As of September 30, 2024, gross loans reached $778.1 million, a significant increase of 14.4% from $680.1 million at the end of December 2023. After accounting for net deferred loan fees and costs, which decreased by 37.6.% to $(807,000), and an increase of 8.5% in the allowance for credit losses, the total net loans amount to $768.9 million, reflecting a 14.6% rise from $671.1 million at the close of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses at the end of September 2024 stands at $8.3 million, up 8.5% from $7.7 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase can be attributed to a combination of credit loss expense adjustments and recoveries across different loan categories. The breakdown of the allowance for credit losses reveals the following key changes, for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

● Residential Real Estate: Increase slightly to $1.2 million from $970,000. ● Multi-Family Real Estate: Increase to $826,000 from $712,000. ● Commercial Real Estate: Rose to $3.5 million from $4.3 million, reflecting a credit loss expense of $803,000. ● Land and Construction: Increased to $2.3 million, up from $1.7 million, with a credit loss expense of $605,000. ● Commercial Loans: Increased to $181,000 from $134,000, after a credit loss expense of $47,000 ● Consumer Loans: Improved to $313,000 from $412,000, with a notable credit loss recovery of $86,000 after accounting for $366,000 in charge-offs.

On September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses stands at 1.07% of total loans and covers 382% of nonperforming loans, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to prudent risk management.

Deposits

Deposits Summary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 Total Deposits $ 806,506 $ 639,581 26 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 202,373 $ 194,892 3.8 % Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits $ 318,402 $ 322,932 -1.4 % Time deposits $ 285,731 $ 121,757 135 %





Deposits Summary

Nine Months Ended September 30

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 % Change Net Increase in Deposits $ 166,925 $ 110,475 51.1 %





Interest Rates on Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Interest-bearing Deposits: Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits averages $ 326,365 $ 179,776 Interest Expense on Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits $ 2,707 $ 1,102 Time Deposits averages $ 244,374 $ 168,428 Interest Expense on Time Deposits $ 3,255 $ 1,739





Deposit Composition

(Percentage of Total Deposits)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 20.51 % 28.9 % Noninterest Deposits to Total Deposits 25.1 % 30.5 %

Total deposits were $806.5 million on September 30, 2024, up from $639.6 million on December 31, 2023, representing a 26.1% increase. Contributing to this growth was a 3.8% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which rose to $202.4 million from $194.9 million. Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits decreased slightly by 1.4% to $318.4 million from $322.9 million. The net increase in deposits for the first nine months of 2024 was $166.9 million, compared to the $43.7 million increase in the same period in 2023. Interest-bearing deposits, comprising savings, NOW, money-market deposits, and time deposits, totaled $806.5 million. Uninsured deposits made up 20.51% of total deposits on September 30, 2024, compared to 28.9% on December 31, 2023. Noninterest deposits accounted for 25.1% of total deposits, down from 30.5% at the end of 2023.

Capital Requirements to be Well Capitalized

(Dollars in thousands)

Date Tier 1 Capital % September 30, 2024 $ 96,800 10.38 % December 31, 2023 $ 74,999 10.00 %

As of September 30, 2024, the Tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 10.38%, representing a Tier 1 capital amount of $96,800. This is an increase from December 31, 2023, when the ratio was 10.00% with Tier 1 capital of $74,999.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our limited operating history, managing our expected growth, risks associated with the integration of acquired websites, possible inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights, our ability to effectively compete, our acquisition strategy, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Select Financial Data

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (audited) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 15,357 $ 14,009 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 116,242 62,654 Total cash and cash equivalents 131,599 76,663 Debt securities available for sale 24,495 24,355 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $275 and $326) 300 360 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,337 and $7,683 768,914 671,094 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,454 3,354 Premises and equipment, net 1,938 1,375 Right-of-use lease assets 1,950 2,161 Accrued interest receivable 3,147 2,474 Deferred tax asset 2,788 2,903 Other assets 7,607 6,515 Total assets $ 945,192 $ 791,254 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 202,373 $ 194,892 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 318,402 322,932 Time deposits 285,731 121,757 Total deposits 806,506 639,581 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 40,000 62,000 Federal Reserve Bank advances — 13,600 Operating lease liabilities 2,056 2,248 Other liabilities 3,935 3,818 Total liabilities 852,497 721,247 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 8 and 11) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value 6,000,000 shares authorized: — — Series A Preferred, no par value, no shares issued and outstanding — — Series B Convertible Preferred, no par value, 1,520 shares authorized, 1,360 shares issued and outstanding — — Series C Convertible Preferred, no par value, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 525,641 and 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 10,006,960 and 7,250,218 shares issued and outstanding 99 72 Additional paid-in capital 103,878 91,221 Accumulated deficit (6,796 ) (15,971 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,486 ) (5,315 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,695 70,007 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 945,192 $ 791,254





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 13,588 $ 7,996 $ 38,372 $ 21,837 Debt securities 163 167 498 517 Other 1,583 739 5,116 2,243 Total interest income 15,334 8,902 43,986 24,597 Interest expense: Deposits 5,962 2,841 16,959 7,829 Borrowings 410 147 1,574 203 Total interest expense 6,372 2,988 18,533 8,032 Net interest income 8,962 5,914 25,453 16,565 Credit loss expense 357 1,446 1,610 2,970 Net interest income after credit loss expense 8,605 4,468 23,843 13,595 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 990 881 2,822 2,359 Other 125 30 733 53 Total noninterest income 1,115 911 3,555 2,412 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,078 2,141 8,958 6,148 Professional fees 266 161 699 529 Occupancy and equipment 234 204 642 581 Data processing 574 455 1,702 1,206 Regulatory assessment 241 89 593 522 Litigation Settlement — — — 375 Other 892 601 2,484 1,614 Total noninterest expenses 5,285 3,651 15,078 10,975 Net earnings before income taxes 4,435 1,728 12,320 5,032 Income taxes 1,133 459 3,147 1,298 Net earnings $ 3,302 $ 1,269 $ 9,173 $ 3,734 Net earnings per share - Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.18 $ 1.02 $ 0.52 Net earnings per share - Diluted 0.32 0.18 0.98 0.52





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands)