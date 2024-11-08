OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) (“OptimumBank” or the “Company”) today reported robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company achieved net income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023. This reflects significant growth in both earnings and profitability year-over-year.

Key Financial Highlights:

 Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 reached $8.962 million, a significant increase of 51.5% from $5.914 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 44.9% rise in average interest-earning assets.
   
 Net interest margin increased to 3.96%, up from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth in average interest-earning assets and the impact of higher costs on interest-bearing deposits.
   
 Noninterest income increased to $1.115 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 22.4% increase from $911,000 for the same period in 2023, driven mainly by higher service charges and an increase in other noninterest income.

Asset and Deposit Growth:

 Gross loans expanded to $778million as of September 30, 2024, from as of December 31, 2023, reflecting solid business growth.
   
 Total deposits grew by 26.1% to $806.5 million, from $639.5 million for December 31, 2023. The increase is driven by both noninterest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits, which rose by 134.5% to $285.7 million.

Capital Position:

 The Tier 1 capital to total assets ratio improved to 10.38% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 10.00% at the end of 2023, reflecting a strong capital base supporting continued growth.

Chairman of the Board Commentary

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to report robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategy. Our net income reached $3.3 million, or $0.34 per basic share and $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. This significant improvement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering value to our shareholders while enhancing operational efficiency.”

“Our net interest income grew to $8.962 million, representing a strong increase of 51.5% from $5.914 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven primarily by a 44.9% increase in average interest-earning assets. Additionally, we experienced an improvement in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.96% from 3.79% in the third quarter of 2023, showcasing our effective asset utilization despite rising costs associated with interest-bearing deposits.”

“We also achieved noteworthy growth in noninterest income, which rose to $1.115 million—up 22.4% from $911,000 in the same period last year. This increase was primarily attributed to higher service charges and an increase in other noninterest income, underscoring the strength of our diversified revenue streams. Concurrently, our noninterest expenses increased by 45.0% to $5.285 million, largely due to investments in salaries, employee benefits, and data processing costs, which are critical to supporting our growth initiatives. In short order, many of the added expenses are expected to generate additional income, as much of these expenses went toward expanding our SBA department and enhanced software to provide additional treasury management tools to our customers.”

“On the asset side, our gross loans expanded to $778 million, reflecting strong demand for our lending products. Total deposits grew by 26.1% to $806.5 million, driven by a substantial 134.5% increase in time deposits.”

“As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about our ability to build on these achievements and sustain our growth momentum. We have also commenced our active ATM offering, which is regularly providing us with additional capital to support our balance sheet. We are grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders and remain dedicated to enhancing our market position through strategic lending, disciplined expense management, and operational innovation.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)

  September 30, 2024  September 30, 2023  % Change 
Average interest-earning assets $904,772  $624,412   44.9%
Net interest income $8,962  $5,914   51.6%
Net interest margin  3.96%  3.79%  17 bps 

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $8.962 million, reflecting a 51.5% increase from $5.914 million in the third quarter of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 44.9% increase in average interest-earning assets from the prior year, contributing significantly to the rise in net interest income. The net interest margin improved to 3.96% from 3.79%, up by 17 basis points, demonstrating effective asset utilization and growth despite increased interest-bearing deposit costs.

Noninterest Income

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 
Service charges and fees $990  $881  $2,822  $2,359 
Other $125  $30  $733  $53 
Total noninterest income $1,115  $911  $3,555  $2,412 

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.115 million, a 22.4% increase from $911,000 in the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher service charges and fees, which rose to $990,000 from $881,000 in the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, there was a significant increase in other noninterest income, which grew to $125,000 from $30,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $3.555 million, a substantial increase of 47.4% compared to $2.412 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was again primarily due to higher service charges and fees, which increased to $2.822 million from $2.359 million year-over-year, coupled with a notable rise in other noninterest income, which jumped to $733,000 from $53,000 in the previous year.

Noninterest Expense

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 
Salaries and employee benefits $3,078  $2,141  $8,958  $6,148 
Professional fees $266  $161  $699  $529 
Occupancy and equipment $234  $204  $642  $581 
Data processing $574  $455  $1,702  $1,206 
Regulatory assessment $241  $89  $593  $522 
Litigation Settlement          $375 
Other $892  $601  $2,484  $1,614 
Total noninterest expenses $5,285  $3,651  $15,078  $10,975 

Noninterest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, reached $15.1 million, up 37.4% from $11.0 million in the same period in 2023. This increase reflects strategic investments to support the bank’s expansion and prepare for continued growth.

A large portion of this increase was driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, which rose to $9.0 million from $6.1 million, reflecting the bank’s commitment to building a workforce capable of managing our expanding service offerings. Data processing expenses also grew from $1.2 million to $1.7 million, due to investments in advanced treasury management software. This new software enables us to better support our current clients’ needs and attract new clients, generating additional fee income as we expand our treasury management capabilities.

Further contributing to the rise in expenses were increases in regulatory assessments, up from $522,000 to $593,000, and professional fees, which rose to $699,000 from $529,000. These costs reflect both heightened compliance efforts in line with the bank’s growing operations and the specialized expertise needed to scale our services. Together, these investments in talent, technology, and compliance are part of our strategy to position the bank for sustainable growth, allowing us to serve a broader client base while moving closer to our goal of becoming a $1 billion institution.

Loans and Credit Quality
(Dollars in thousands)

  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023  % Change 
Gross Loans $778,058  $680,071   14.4%
Less: Net Deferred Loan Fees and Costs $(807) $(1,294)  (38)%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses $(8,337) $(7,683)  8.5%
Loans, Net $768,914  $671,094   14.6%


Change in Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Type Beginning Balance  Credit Loss Expense (Income)  Charge-offs  Recoveries  Ending Balance 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024                 $8,337 
Residential Real Estate $970  $265  $  $  $1,235 
Multi-Family Real Estate $712  $114  $  $  $826 
Commercial Real Estate $4,303  $(803) $  $  $3,500 
Land and Construction $1,677  $605  $  $  $2,282 
Commercial $134  $47  $  $  $181 
Consumer $412  $181  $(366) $86  $313 


Loan Type Beginning Balance  Credit Loss Expense (Income)  Charge-offs  Recoveries  Ending Balance 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023                 $7,200 
Residential Real Estate $883  $(113) $  $  $770 
Multi-Family Real Estate $1,037  $184  $  $  $1,221 
Commercial Real Estate $2,802  $620  $  $  $3,422 
Land and Construction $680  $194  $  $  $874 
Commercial $135  $102  $(10) $  $227 
Consumer $1,108  $337  $(872) $113  $686 


Nine Months Ended September 30
(Dollars in thousands)

  September 30, 2024  December 31,
2023		  September 30, 2023  % Change December 31, 2023  % Change September 30, 2023 
Allowance for Credit Losses $                 8,337  $              7,683  $   7,200                    8.5%              15.8%

As of September 30, 2024, gross loans reached $778.1 million, a significant increase of 14.4% from $680.1 million at the end of December 2023. After accounting for net deferred loan fees and costs, which decreased by 37.6.% to $(807,000), and an increase of 8.5% in the allowance for credit losses, the total net loans amount to $768.9 million, reflecting a 14.6% rise from $671.1 million at the close of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses at the end of September 2024 stands at $8.3 million, up 8.5% from $7.7 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase can be attributed to a combination of credit loss expense adjustments and recoveries across different loan categories. The breakdown of the allowance for credit losses reveals the following key changes, for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

 Residential Real Estate: Increase slightly to $1.2 million from $970,000.
   
 Multi-Family Real Estate: Increase to $826,000 from $712,000.
   
 Commercial Real Estate: Rose to $3.5 million from $4.3 million, reflecting a credit loss expense of $803,000.
   
 Land and Construction: Increased to $2.3 million, up from $1.7 million, with a credit loss expense of $605,000.
   
 Commercial Loans: Increased to $181,000 from $134,000, after a credit loss expense of $47,000
   
 Consumer Loans: Improved to $313,000 from $412,000, with a notable credit loss recovery of $86,000 after accounting for $366,000 in charge-offs.

On September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses stands at 1.07% of total loans and covers 382% of nonperforming loans, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to prudent risk management.

Deposits
Deposits Summary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)

  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023  % Change September 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 
Total Deposits $806,506  $639,581   26%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $202,373  $194,892   3.8%
Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits $318,402  $322,932   -1.4%
Time deposits $285,731  $121,757   135%


Deposits Summary
Nine Months Ended September 30
(Dollars in thousands)

  September 30, 2024  September 30, 2023  % Change 
Net Increase in Deposits $166,925  $110,475   51.1%


Interest Rates on Deposits
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 
Interest-bearing Deposits:        
Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits averages $326,365  $179,776 
Interest Expense on Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits $2,707  $1,102 
Time Deposits averages $244,374  $168,428 
Interest Expense on Time Deposits $3,255  $1,739 


Deposit Composition
(Percentage of Total Deposits)

  September 30, 2024  December 31, 2023 
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits  20.51%  28.9%
Noninterest Deposits to Total Deposits  25.1%  30.5%

Total deposits were $806.5 million on September 30, 2024, up from $639.6 million on December 31, 2023, representing a 26.1% increase. Contributing to this growth was a 3.8% increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which rose to $202.4 million from $194.9 million. Savings, NOW, and money-market deposits decreased slightly by 1.4% to $318.4 million from $322.9 million. The net increase in deposits for the first nine months of 2024 was $166.9 million, compared to the $43.7 million increase in the same period in 2023. Interest-bearing deposits, comprising savings, NOW, money-market deposits, and time deposits, totaled $806.5 million. Uninsured deposits made up 20.51% of total deposits on September 30, 2024, compared to 28.9% on December 31, 2023. Noninterest deposits accounted for 25.1% of total deposits, down from 30.5% at the end of 2023.

Capital Requirements to be Well Capitalized
(Dollars in thousands)

Date  Tier 1 Capital  % 
September 30, 2024  $96,800   10.38%
December 31, 2023  $74,999   10.00%

As of September 30, 2024, the Tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 10.38%, representing a Tier 1 capital amount of $96,800. This is an increase from December 31, 2023, when the ratio was 10.00% with Tier 1 capital of $74,999.

Select Financial Data

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2024  2023 
  (Unaudited)  (audited) 
Assets:        
Cash and due from banks $15,357  $14,009 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  116,242   62,654 
Total cash and cash equivalents  131,599   76,663 
Debt securities available for sale  24,495   24,355 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $275 and $326)  300   360 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,337 and $7,683  768,914   671,094 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  2,454   3,354 
Premises and equipment, net  1,938   1,375 
Right-of-use lease assets  1,950   2,161 
Accrued interest receivable  3,147   2,474 
Deferred tax asset  2,788   2,903 
Other assets  7,607   6,515 
         
Total assets $945,192  $791,254 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:        
         
Liabilities:        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $202,373  $194,892 
Savings, NOW and money-market deposits  318,402   322,932 
Time deposits  285,731   121,757 
         
Total deposits  806,506   639,581 
         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  40,000   62,000 
Federal Reserve Bank advances     13,600 
Operating lease liabilities  2,056   2,248 
Other liabilities  3,935   3,818 
         
Total liabilities  852,497   721,247 
         
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 8 and 11)        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, no par value 6,000,000 shares authorized:      
Series A Preferred, no par value, no shares issued and outstanding      
Series B Convertible Preferred, no par value, 1,520 shares authorized, 1,360 shares issued and outstanding      
Series C Convertible Preferred, no par value, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 525,641 and 0 shares issued and outstanding      
         
Common stock, $.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 10,006,960 and 7,250,218 shares issued and outstanding  99   72 
Additional paid-in capital  103,878   91,221 
Accumulated deficit  (6,796)  (15,971)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,486)  (5,315)
         
Total stockholders’ equity  92,695   70,007 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $945,192  $791,254 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income:                
Loans $13,588  $7,996  $38,372  $21,837 
Debt securities  163   167   498   517 
Other  1,583   739   5,116   2,243 
                 
Total interest income  15,334   8,902   43,986   24,597 
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits  5,962   2,841   16,959   7,829 
Borrowings  410   147   1,574   203 
                 
Total interest expense  6,372   2,988   18,533   8,032 
                 
Net interest income  8,962   5,914   25,453   16,565 
                 
Credit loss expense  357   1,446   1,610   2,970 
                 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  8,605   4,468   23,843   13,595 
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees  990   881   2,822   2,359 
Other  125   30   733   53 
                 
Total noninterest income  1,115   911   3,555   2,412 
                 
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits  3,078   2,141   8,958   6,148 
Professional fees  266   161   699   529 
Occupancy and equipment  234   204   642   581 
Data processing  574   455   1,702   1,206 
Regulatory assessment  241   89   593   522 
Litigation Settlement           375 
Other  892   601   2,484   1,614 
                 
Total noninterest expenses  5,285   3,651   15,078   10,975 
                 
Net earnings before income taxes  4,435   1,728   12,320   5,032 
                 
Income taxes  1,133   459   3,147   1,298 
                 
Net earnings $3,302  $1,269  $9,173  $3,734 
                 
Net earnings per share - Basic $0.34  $0.18  $1.02  $0.52 
Net earnings per share - Diluted  0.32   0.18   0.98   0.52 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
             
Net earnings $3,302  $1,269  $9,173  $3,734 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss):                
Change in unrealized loss on debt securities:                
Unrealized gain (loss) arising during the period  1,296   (1,271)  1,094   (937)
                 
Amortization of unrealized loss on debt securities transferred to held-to-maturity     2   1   4 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss) before income taxes  1,296   (1,269)  1,095   (933)
                 
Deferred income taxes (provision) benefit  (331)  321   (266)  236 
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  965   (948)  829   (697)

