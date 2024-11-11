Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 1/11/2024 288,387 558.14 160,959,471 Monday, 4 November 2024 1,700 570.59 970,003 Tuesday, 5 November 2024 1,700 569.29 967,793 Wednesday, 6 November 2024 1,700 568.59 966,603 Thursday, 7 November 2024 1,700 576.30 979,710 Friday, 8 November 2024 1,600 577.07 923,312 In the period 4/11/2024 - 8/11/2024 8,400 572.31 4,807,421 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 8/11/2024 296,787 558.54 165,766,892 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,907,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments