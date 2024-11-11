Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 1/11/2024
|288,387
|558.14
|160,959,471
|Monday, 4 November 2024
|1,700
|570.59
|970,003
|Tuesday, 5 November 2024
|1,700
|569.29
|967,793
|Wednesday, 6 November 2024
|1,700
|568.59
|966,603
|Thursday, 7 November 2024
|1,700
|576.30
|979,710
|Friday, 8 November 2024
|1,600
|577.07
|923,312
|In the period 4/11/2024 - 8/11/2024
|8,400
|572.31
|4,807,421
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 8/11/2024
|296,787
|558.54
|165,766,892
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,907,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
