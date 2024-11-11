ROTH Welcomes New Co-Heads to Lead Innovations Banking Sector

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com , today announced the appointment of Michael Guzman and Salomon Kamalodine as Managing Directors and Co-Heads of Innovations Investment Banking.

Before joining ROTH, Michael was a Managing Director in investment banking at B. Riley Securities for 10 years, advising public and private clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and various financing transactions. Earlier in his career, he spent over 12 years at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he managed institutional accounts and led the corporate & venture services group, overseeing stock buybacks, rule 144 transactions, and secondary equity deals for venture capital, private equity firms, and public companies.

Prior to joining ROTH, Salomon spent 20 years at B. Riley Securities in multiple roles, beginning as a technology equity research analyst focused on complex, mispriced securities due to factors like litigation, restructurings, and industry disruption. He later moved into alternative asset management, working with investments in undervalued public companies to unlock value through active engagement with management. In 2010, he returned to investment banking, where he advised technology clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and a range of financing transactions.

Throughout their careers, both have sourced, structured, and closed transactions for clients across sectors including vertical software, SaaS, consumer tech, telecom, storage, gaming, adtech/martech, semiconductors, capital equipment, media, and cybersecurity. Their expertise has also earned them recognition on Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of most influential investment bankers.

“At ROTH, we are committed to expanding our team with top-tier talent that aligns with our vision and commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Aaron Gurewitz, President and Head of Investment Banking at ROTH. “The addition of these seasoned bankers strengthens our capabilities across key sectors, and we are excited about the expertise they bring as we continue to grow and enhance our platform.”

In a joint statement, the new co-heads shared, “We are excited to join the ROTH team and further leverage their impactful research and broad-reaching distribution platforms resulting from their combination. The strong firm culture resonates deeply with us, and we’re optimistic about our ability to help continue to grow this platform by providing access to capital and strategic guidance to innovative companies across a variety of sectors.”

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

