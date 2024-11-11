MEXC Launches Ferrari Giveaway Event With 10 Million USDT Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled its “Ferrari Giveaway” event, inviting users worldwide to register and participate for a chance to win prizes from a 10,000,000 USDT pool. Registration opens on November 11, 2024, at 07:00 (UTC), with the event running from November 17 to December 17, 2024. Participants can compete for multi-million dollar prizes, including the grand prize of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

MEXC's Ferrari Giveaway Event Features a 10 Million USDT Prize Pool

As a leading digital asset trading platform, MEXC aims to offer its users unique and rewarding experiences. The Ferrari Giveaway features a remarkable prize pool valued at 10 million USDT, including a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Ferrari 488 GTB 1:8 model car, a Hublot Big Bang UNICO Ferrari watch, Charles Leclerc’s Miami 2024 special edition helmet, Montblanc’s Great Characters Enzo Ferrari pen, a signed Leclerc T-shirt and cap, and various Futures bonuses.

How to Participate

. Trade any Perpetual Futures on MEXC during the event period and complete the related trading tasks to qualify for the lucky draw.

Lucky draws can be accumulated, and prizes can be drawn throughout the event period.

Multi-Layered Prizes Await: From Daily Wins to a Ferrari Grand Prize

The event features three prize categories: daily lucky draws, a weekly lucky spin, and the ultimate grand prize — a Ferrari supercar. All daily participants are guaranteed a prize, while weekly trading volume milestones unlock spins for exclusive weekly rewards. The grand prize will be drawn based on cumulative event-period trading volume and determined using BTC hash values for a transparent, fair outcome.

About MEXC

MEXC is the fastest in the world for listing new tokens and offers the most extensive range of cryptocurrencies, serving over 30 million users globally. Established in 2018, MEXC has achieved world-leading advantages in several areas: the lowest trading fees, the largest selection of trading pairs, top global liquidity, and the highest annual yield on MX airdrops. MEXC provides a secure and professional trading environment for cryptocurrency investors and traders, with 24/7 online customer support and multilingual, localized community assistance.

