Green Data Centers Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 with Focus on 40+ Players Including Cisco, Dell, Eaton, EMC, Emerson Network Power, Fujitsu, GoGrid, Hitachi, HP, IBM, Schneider Electric

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Green Data Centers was estimated at US$147.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$509.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several key factors are driving the rapid growth of the green data center market, including the rising demand for cloud services and data storage, increasing regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions, advancements in energy-efficient technologies, and the growing focus on corporate sustainability. First, the exponential growth in data generated by businesses and consumers is a major driver of the green data center market. The proliferation of cloud computing, AI, IoT, and digital services has created a massive demand for data storage and processing power. As data centers expand to meet this demand, companies are turning to green data centers to ensure that their operations are sustainable and energy-efficient.



Second, regulatory pressure is pushing companies to adopt greener practices in data center management. Governments and international organizations are increasingly implementing regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, promoting energy efficiency, and encouraging the use of renewable energy. For instance, the European Union's Green Deal and initiatives like the Paris Agreement are pushing industries to reduce their environmental impact, and data centers are a significant part of these efforts. By adopting green data centers, companies can comply with these regulations while reducing their carbon footprint.



Technological advancements are also driving the growth of the green data center market. As discussed earlier, innovations in cooling technologies, AI-based energy management, and renewable energy integration are making it easier for companies to build and operate green data centers. These advancements not only improve the energy efficiency of data centers but also lower their operational costs, making green data centers a more attractive option for businesses. Additionally, the rise of edge computing, where data centers are placed closer to the source of data generation, is increasing the demand for energy-efficient, localized green data centers that can reduce latency and energy consumption.



The growing focus on corporate sustainability and environmental responsibility is another significant factor driving the green data center market. Many companies are committing to ambitious sustainability goals as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategies. Green data centers are a key part of these initiatives, as they help companies reduce their carbon emissions and demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship. Investors and customers are increasingly evaluating companies based on their sustainability practices, and green data centers offer a way for businesses to improve their ESG (environmental, social, and governance) credentials. This focus on sustainability is particularly strong in industries like technology, finance, and retail, where green initiatives are becoming a competitive differentiator.



Finally, the financial benefits of green data centers are contributing to their growth. While the upfront cost of building a green data center may be higher due to the use of advanced technologies and renewable energy sources, the long-term savings on energy costs and operational efficiency make them a more cost-effective solution over time. Many companies are realizing that investing in green data centers can lead to significant cost savings, as energy-efficient technologies reduce power consumption and renewable energy sources lower electricity costs. Additionally, green data centers often qualify for government incentives and tax breaks aimed at promoting sustainability, further enhancing their financial viability.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$363.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.4%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 22.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $40.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.4% CAGR to reach $76.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Eaton Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $147.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $509.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Green Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources in Green Data Centers

Innovations in Energy-efficient Cooling Technologies Propel Green Data Center Market

Rising Demand for Carbon-neutral Data Centers from Technology Giants

Future Directions: Integration of AI and Machine Learning for Energy Optimization

Role of Water Conservation Technologies in Achieving Green Data Center Certification

Technological Integration for Real-time Energy Monitoring and Optimization

Environmental Benefits of Green Data Centers in Reducing Carbon Footprints

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Eaton Corporation

EMC Corporation

Emerson Network Power

Fujitsu Ltd.

GoGrid LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

HP, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcnd3t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment