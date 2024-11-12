Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 11 November 2024

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 4 November to 8 November 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2024-11-04BUY228.700000191.40XAMS
2024-11-04SELL1218.7000001 052.70XAMS
2024-11-05SELL1008.750000875.00XAMS
2024-11-06BUY888.700000765.60XAMS
2024-11-07BUY38.70000026.10XAMS
2024-11-08BUY5588.6577964,831.05XAMS
2024-11-08SELL48.75000035.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

