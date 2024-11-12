Tonner Drones Management To Become Reference Shareholder

Schiltigheim, November 12th 2024 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that its Management aims to become a reference shareholder of the Company.

After publishing the half-year figures, and several subsequent publications, Management wants to use this period, in which insiders are allowed to trade, to execute purchase transactions in their own company share-capital. CEO D.M. van den Ouden will initially aim to obtain a 5% interest, i.e. 12M shares through buying shares in and off the market.

The Company’s CEO and President of the board has committed himself to the success of the Company. He has invested substantially to stabilize the company’s debt and has waived his managements-fee for 2025. Becoming one of the reference shareholders is a next step to show his commitment.

“I’m satisfied about the developments and the progress we were able to make within the company in the recent weeks.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. “From time to time, we still have to deal with the legacy from DeltaDrone and the road to success will not be a straight line. Nevertheless, I will start to buy shares of Tonner Drones to express my confidence in the future and to align my interests with other shareholders and become the reference shareholder myself. »

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develop technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Communication financière

investors@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment