BudPop Launches Pre-Black Friday Sale with 40% Discount on All Hemp Products

Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop has announced a sitewide Pre-Black Friday Sale. Customers can use the code PREBF to get 40% off. The sale is valid from November 13 to November 19, 2024, for orders over $99 and is subject to product availability. This sale allows consumers to purchase BudPop’s hemp-derived products at a reduced price before the busy holiday season.



What to Consider When Buying Hemp Products?

When purchasing hemp-derived products like delta 8 and delta 9 gummies , especially during sales events, it’s important to consider a few key factors to ensure you’re getting high-quality products that meet your needs:

Lab Testing: Look for products tested by third-party GMP-certified labs to ensure they contain the right levels of cannabinoids and are free from harmful substances. BudPop makes lab reports available on each product page to offer transparency and build customer trust.





Look for products tested by third-party GMP-certified labs to ensure they contain the right levels of cannabinoids and are free from harmful substances. BudPop makes lab reports available on each product page to offer transparency and build customer trust. Ingredients: Check the ingredients list to ensure products are made with natural, safe ingredients. Avoid products that contain unnecessary additives or fillers that may compromise quality.





Check the ingredients list to ensure products are made with natural, safe ingredients. Avoid products that contain unnecessary additives or fillers that may compromise quality. Potency Levels: Understanding the potency of THC and CBD in a product is essential to ensure it aligns with your desired effects. Different products contain varying levels of cannabinoids, so knowing the concentration is important for managing your experience.





Understanding the potency of THC and CBD in a product is essential to ensure it aligns with your desired effects. Different products contain varying levels of cannabinoids, so knowing the concentration is important for managing your experience. Customer Feedback: Reading customer reviews can provide insights into how well a product works for others. This can be especially helpful when understanding the effectiveness and quality of a product before making a purchase.





Popular Hemp-derived BudPop Products Available Online

BudPop offers a variety of hemp-derived products, each formulated to address different wellness needs. Their product range includes cannabinoids like CBD, Delta-8 THC, and CBG, known for their distinct effects on relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being. Below is an overview of some of their bestselling items:

Blue Lotus + D9 + CBG + CBN- Dream Gummies: These gummies combine multiple cannabinoids, including Delta-9 THC, CBG, and CBN, for a calming and relaxing experience. They are often used to support sleep.

These gummies combine multiple cannabinoids, including Delta-9 THC, CBG, and CBN, for a calming and relaxing experience. They are often used to support sleep. Grape Runtz Strain- Delta-8 THC Vape: This vape offers a smooth, flavorful experience with Delta-8 THC, known for its mild, uplifting effects.

This vape offers a smooth, flavorful experience with Delta-8 THC, known for its mild, uplifting effects. Northern Lights CBD Hemp Flower: A CBD-rich strain known for its relaxing properties, often used to manage stress and promote relaxation.

A CBD-rich strain known for its relaxing properties, often used to manage stress and promote relaxation. Peppermint CBD Tincture: A CBD tincture offering therapeutic benefits without THC, commonly used for stress relief and overall wellness.

A CBD tincture offering therapeutic benefits without THC, commonly used for stress relief and overall wellness. THCA Diamond Infused Pre-Roll: A pre-roll infused with THCA diamonds provides a potent experience focusing on enhanced relaxation.





Top Ways of Consuming Hemp Products

BudPop offers several methods for consuming hemp products, each suited to different preferences. Following are the top ways.

Gummies: BudPop’s gummies are a popular choice for those seeking a precise and easy way to consume cannabinoids. They provide a consistent dose in a convenient, flavorful form.

BudPop’s gummies are a popular choice for those seeking a precise and easy way to consume cannabinoids. They provide a consistent dose in a convenient, flavorful form. Vapes: Vaping offers faster absorption of cannabinoids, delivering quicker effects. BudPop's vapes are designed for those looking for an immediate experience.

Vaping offers faster absorption of cannabinoids, delivering quicker effects. BudPop's vapes are designed for those looking for an immediate experience. Flower : BudPop’s hemp flower provides a traditional consumption method with full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes, offering a more natural experience.

: BudPop’s hemp flower provides a traditional consumption method with full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes, offering a more natural experience. Pre-Rolls: BudPop’s pre-rolls offer the convenience of ready-to-use joints, providing the same experience as smoking flowers.

Final Thoughts

BudPop’s Pre-Black Friday Sale offers a limited-time opportunity for consumers to purchase organic and pure hemp products at a 40% discount. Use coupon code PREBF on all products and get free shipping on orders over $99. Shoppers can save while trying new products or stocking up on their favorites.

As the sale is only available for a limited time, consumers interested in purchasing from BudPop should consider the benefits of their chosen products to make an informed decision.

About BudPop

BudPop is a leading brand in the hemp industry, offering a range of Delta-8 THC, CBD, and other hemp-derived products. Known for its focus on quality and transparency, BudPop’s products are made from organic, non-GMO hemp and undergo third-party testing. BudPop’s mission is to provide natural, safe alternatives for people seeking wellness and balance in their daily lives.