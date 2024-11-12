Workplace Transformation Report 2024 - Ongoing Meeting Room Modernization Feeds Into Greater Video Adoption

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Priorities for the Workplace and Video Conferencing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As employee presence in offices surges to its highest level in more than four years, companies are realigning their workspace and technology investments amid a new landscape. The workplace is becoming more flexible, technologically advanced, and environmentally conscious while also being flexible to accommodate potential policy shifts.
The research team analyzes emerging work practices and technologies that address the new future of work. This workplace trends report summarizes the state of hybrid work, its impact on office space and meeting rooms, and the overall implications for the adoption of AI and video conferencing based on key ITDM survey findings. This report is complemented by additional ITDM survey reports published in 2024.
The pace of structural changes impacting the workplace and adoption of collaboration technologies - from shifts in hybrid work to advances in AI and sustainability targets - is accelerating.
In the context of the workplace, three converging trends are reshaping the future of workplace and collaboration technology adoption:
- Focus on customer and employee experience
- Office modernization and reimagined workspaces
- AI-driven technology transformation
These trends herald significant shifts in technologies that will be adopted to create the flexible and modern workplace.
The 2024 information technology decision-maker (ITDM) surveys provide insights into end-user organizations' UCC investment priorities. This analysis specifically presents findings related to workplace and video conferencing and is complemented by additional survey-based reports on unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), frontline solutions, and various verticals.
In addition, this report also presents results related to AI and sustainability from a 2024 survey of ITDMs on cloud, IoT, AI, immersive, and metaverse technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
Workplace Transformation
- Emergence of the Experiential Workplace
- Hybrid Work Stabilization
- Office Space Continues to Evolve
- C-suite Influence Remains High While the Influence of Line-of-Business Heads is Growing
- A Strong Focus on ESG and Sustainability
- Key Approaches to Sustainability
AI Adoption and Use Cases
- Enterprise AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage
- Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments
- Data Concerns and Ability to Assess ROI are Key Challenges
- AI Deployments Across Business Functions
- Importance of AI Features in Communications and Collaboration Tools
Communications and Collaboration Investments
- Increasing Investments in Communications and Collaboration Tools
- Primary Drivers for Investments in Communications and Collaboration Solutions
- Customers Show a Strong Preference for a Single Stack: Phone, Chat, and Meetings on a Unified Platform
- Current State of Technology Consolidation
- Future Plans for Technology Consolidation
Video Adoption
- Ongoing Meeting Room Modernization Feeds Into Greater Video Adoption
- Video Conferencing and Group Chat are Table Stakes
- Migration to Cloud Video Conferencing
- Use of Video in Contact Centers and by Frontline Workers
- Current Video Device Adoption
- Investment Plans for Video Devices Among Current Adopters
Video Conferencing Capabilities and Features
- Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms
- Top Selection Criteria for Room Video Conferencing Devices
- Key Capabilities for Room Video Conferencing Devices
Respondent Demographics of the Annual Communications and Collaboration Survey
Respondent Demographics of the Annual Cloud, IoT, AI, Immersive Technologies, and Metaverse Survey
